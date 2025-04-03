Key challenges of artificial intelligence: what was discussed at AI Day 2025 Forbes Ukraine with the participation of FAVBET Tech

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10743 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98420 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162626 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102790 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339103 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171868 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143799 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195815 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124334 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108068 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133743 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43738 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155027 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34203 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80141 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19223 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21086 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34203 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43740 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133744 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

Key challenges of artificial intelligence: what was discussed at AI Day 2025 Forbes Ukraine with the participation of FAVBET Tech

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8736 views

The first AI Day 2025 conference dedicated to the application of AI in business was held in Ukraine. Experts discussed the impact of AI on the economy, legal aspects, and new management roles.

Key challenges of artificial intelligence: what was discussed at AI Day 2025 Forbes Ukraine with the participation of FAVBET Tech

Artificial intelligence is called a technology that will determine the future of business and society in the coming years. There was a lot of talk about challenges and prospects of AI implementation in Ukraine on March 28 at AI Day 2025 from Forbes Ukraine.

Photo: AI Day 2025 Forbes Ukraine

AI Day 2025 became the first conference in Ukraine fully dedicated to the application of AI in business. The discussions of the event were devoted to the impact of artificial intelligence on the economy, legal aspects of the integration of the latest technologies and the formation of new management roles.

Photo: Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov at AI Day 2025 Forbes Ukraine

Among the invited speakers were Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, founder of Netpeak Artem Borodatyuk, Global Head of Nvidia AI Technology Centre Simon See, President of Kyiv School of Economics Tymofiy Mylovanov and other leaders of the technology industry.

Photo: Danylo Tsvok, Vadym Vlasenko, Volodymyr Kubitskyi, Artem Skrypnyk

CEO of FAVBET Tech Artem Skrypnyk took part in the panel discussion "Function – AI-director. When to open a vacancy?" Together with AI-director of EPAM Vadym Vlasenko, Chief AI Officer of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Danylo Tsvok and Head of AI at MacPaw Volodymyr Kubitskyi, he discussed the key factors that determine the readiness of companies to create the position of AI-director, the necessary competencies of such a specialist and ways to effectively implement AI-strategies.

Photo: Artem Skrypnyk at AI Day 2025 Forbes

During the discussion, FAVBET Tech CEO Artem Skrypnyk emphasized the importance of a conscious approach to AI implementation:

"The implementation of artificial intelligence is strategically important for the development of modern business. It is not only a matter of automating or optimizing processes — it is an opportunity to scale the company, improve the quality of the product and provide customers with a personalized experience. The AI-director helps to build the right AI-strategy and provides competitive advantages in the market. It is important not just to implement AI, but to do it consciously, with an understanding of business goals and the potential of technology".

Photo: AI Day 2025 Forbes Ukraine

The viability of many companies today directly depends on the speed of adaptation to the artificial intelligence revolution. FAVBET Tech notes that events such as AI Day from Forbes Ukraine offer Ukrainian businesses a unique opportunity to share experiences and create competitive advantages in the global technology market.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Forbes
Ukraine
