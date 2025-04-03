Key challenges of artificial intelligence: what was discussed at AI Day 2025 Forbes Ukraine with the participation of FAVBET Tech
The first AI Day 2025 conference dedicated to the application of AI in business was held in Ukraine. Experts discussed the impact of AI on the economy, legal aspects, and new management roles.
Artificial intelligence is called a technology that will determine the future of business and society in the coming years. There was a lot of talk about challenges and prospects of AI implementation in Ukraine on March 28 at AI Day 2025 from Forbes Ukraine.
AI Day 2025 became the first conference in Ukraine fully dedicated to the application of AI in business. The discussions of the event were devoted to the impact of artificial intelligence on the economy, legal aspects of the integration of the latest technologies and the formation of new management roles.
Among the invited speakers were Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, founder of Netpeak Artem Borodatyuk, Global Head of Nvidia AI Technology Centre Simon See, President of Kyiv School of Economics Tymofiy Mylovanov and other leaders of the technology industry.
CEO of FAVBET Tech Artem Skrypnyk took part in the panel discussion "Function – AI-director. When to open a vacancy?" Together with AI-director of EPAM Vadym Vlasenko, Chief AI Officer of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Danylo Tsvok and Head of AI at MacPaw Volodymyr Kubitskyi, he discussed the key factors that determine the readiness of companies to create the position of AI-director, the necessary competencies of such a specialist and ways to effectively implement AI-strategies.
During the discussion, FAVBET Tech CEO Artem Skrypnyk emphasized the importance of a conscious approach to AI implementation:
"The implementation of artificial intelligence is strategically important for the development of modern business. It is not only a matter of automating or optimizing processes — it is an opportunity to scale the company, improve the quality of the product and provide customers with a personalized experience. The AI-director helps to build the right AI-strategy and provides competitive advantages in the market. It is important not just to implement AI, but to do it consciously, with an understanding of business goals and the potential of technology".
The viability of many companies today directly depends on the speed of adaptation to the artificial intelligence revolution. FAVBET Tech notes that events such as AI Day from Forbes Ukraine offer Ukrainian businesses a unique opportunity to share experiences and create competitive advantages in the global technology market.