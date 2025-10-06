KCSA department director suspected of overpaying UAH 11 million - prosecutor's office

In Kyiv, the director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration was served with a notice of suspicion for overpaying almost UAH 11 million during the procurement of special vehicles for Kyiv rescuers, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, UNN writes.

"The director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration was served with a notice of suspicion of official negligence during the procurement of special emergency rescue vehicles for Kyiv and additional equipment for them," the prosecutor's office reported.

The actions of the suspect, as reported, are qualified under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely: improper performance of official duties due to negligent attitude towards them, which caused grave consequences.

"It was established that in 2022, the Department of Municipal Security purchased 6 specialized vehicles for Kyiv rescuers, as well as additional equipment for them, at an inflated price. These actions caused damage to the territorial community of the capital totaling almost UAH 11 million," the prosecutor's office said.

