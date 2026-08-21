Kazakhstan will hold elections to a new unicameral parliament. Seven parties are competing for 145 seats, which will be allocated according to party lists. At the same time, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues to reshape the country's political system, leaving open the possibility of extending his rule beyond 2029. Bloomberg reports this, as reported by UNN.

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Kazakhstan will hold elections to a new unicameral parliament as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues political upheavals that leave open the prospect of extending his rule in Central Asia's largest energy producer - the publication writes.

In Sunday's election, Kazakhstan's citizens will elect members of a new unicameral parliament. Seven parties will compete for 145 seats, and members of parliament will serve five-year terms.

The election is part of Tokayev's political reform following the deadly unrest of 2022, which the president called an attempted coup.

He revised the constitution in a referendum to limit the presidency to a single seven-year term, and then secured his re-election in an early election under the new system. Tokayev, who is due to step down in 2029, amended the constitution in another plebiscite this year, replacing the bicameral parliament with a unicameral one and creating the post of vice president, who would replace the head of state in the event of an early departure - the publication writes.

According to available information, last month Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court ruled that 73-year-old Tokayev is entitled to run for another term because the new constitution, which took effect in July, reset the clock and meant that presidential elections would "be considered the first elections or appointments."

We remind you

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed that Russian dictator vladimir putin "freeze" the war in Ukraine.