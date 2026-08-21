Kazakhstan will hold elections for a new parliament amid Tokayev's growing power - Bloomberg

$44.610.0952.130.26
ukenru
08:31 AM • 2578 views
Zelenskyy confirmed hit of oil refinery in Perm and Marinovka airfield, damage to Su-34Video
Exclusive
07:28 AM • 8278 views
Cabinet of Ministers should establish an interagency working group to resolve the issue of aircraft leasing taxation - MP Kreidenko
05:20 AM • 12178 views
Russia attacked border crossing with Moldova; operations have been suspendedPhoto
August 21, 02:02 AM • 12226 views
Italy's largest arms manufacturer is creating a "drone laboratory" in Ukraine — media
August 21, 12:21 AM • 26977 views
Emergency repair work has been completed in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District following the enemy attackPhoto
August 20, 06:57 PM • 36998 views
"The Future Remembers": an art installation has been launched at the "Motherland Monument" in the capitalPhotoVideo
August 20, 06:39 PM • 31739 views
Sense Bank will be sold, and the proceeds from the sale will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces — Koretskyi
August 20, 05:33 PM • 29375 views
Russia’s military-industrial complex, collaborators, and former Ukrainian officials — Zelenskyy has introduced several new sanctions packages
August 20, 03:44 PM • 32462 views
The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv; there may be disruptions to hot water supply in two districts, the mayor says
August 20, 03:09 PM • 24356 views
The CEO of the Ukrainian company Fire Point, Iryna Terekh, showed the construction of a plant for the production of rocket propellant in Denmark.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+29°
3.8m/s
42%
747mm
Popular news
Sumy under attack by Russian UAVs: a fire broke out in a residential buildingAugust 20, 11:13 PM • 7652 views
Drone attack on Sumy: two people injured, fires broke outAugust 20, 11:46 PM • 9058 views
Two racers died during qualifying for the Isle of Man Grand PrixAugust 21, 12:54 AM • 11306 views
Russia opened an exhibition in Washington about the "theft" of Scythian goldAugust 21, 01:27 AM • 11028 views
What is celebrated on August 21 in Ukraine and around the world03:00 AM • 4882 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amountsAugust 19, 04:55 PM • 108993 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 126086 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 105926 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 120475 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 114201 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Kreidenko
Iryna Terekh
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
Moldova
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 84854 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 105013 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 138733 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 141457 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 147459 views
Actual
Su-34
Financial Times
Film
Forbes
Shahed-136

Kazakhstan will hold elections for a new parliament amid Tokayev's growing power - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Seven parties are competing for 145 seats in Kazakhstan's new unicameral parliament. Constitutional changes could allow Tokayev to run for office after 2029.

Kazakhstan will hold elections for a new parliament amid Tokayev's growing power - Bloomberg

Kazakhstan will hold elections to a new unicameral parliament. Seven parties are competing for 145 seats, which will be allocated according to party lists. At the same time, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues to reshape the country's political system, leaving open the possibility of extending his rule beyond 2029. Bloomberg reports this, as reported by UNN.

Details

Kazakhstan will hold elections to a new unicameral parliament as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues political upheavals that leave open the prospect of extending his rule in Central Asia's largest energy producer

- the publication writes.

In Sunday's election, Kazakhstan's citizens will elect members of a new unicameral parliament. Seven parties will compete for 145 seats, and members of parliament will serve five-year terms.

The election is part of Tokayev's political reform following the deadly unrest of 2022, which the president called an attempted coup.

He revised the constitution in a referendum to limit the presidency to a single seven-year term, and then secured his re-election in an early election under the new system. Tokayev, who is due to step down in 2029, amended the constitution in another plebiscite this year, replacing the bicameral parliament with a unicameral one and creating the post of vice president, who would replace the head of state in the event of an early departure

- the publication writes.

According to available information, last month Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court ruled that 73-year-old Tokayev is entitled to run for another term because the new constitution, which took effect in July, reset the clock and meant that presidential elections would "be considered the first elections or appointments."

We remind you

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed that Russian dictator vladimir putin "freeze" the war in Ukraine.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Bloomberg L.P.
Central Asia
Ukraine
Kazakhstan