"Karaoke on Maidan" in Ladyzhyn: a charity event in support of the 46th Separate Airmobile Assault Podilska Brigade of the Air Assault Forces

The charity event was organized by the "Tykhno" Charitable Foundation with the support of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation and Vinnytsia Poultry Farm.

The goal of the event was not only to bring emotions and unite the community, but also to raise funds for the needs of the 46th Separate Airmobile Podilska Brigade of the Air Assault Forces, which bravely defends our country.

The highlight was the performance of Ihor Kondratiuk, the host of the legendary TV show "Karaoke on Maidan", who conducted a music competition, a charity auction, and created an incredible atmosphere of unity and gratitude. The flag with military signatures, raffled off during the auction, became a special symbol of the event.

Mariana Narozhna, Head of the Social Development Group in Vinnytsia Region of the "MHP-Hromadi" Foundation, noted: "This event is an example of how a community can unite around an important goal. Supporting the military is not only about equipment or gear, but also about human warmth, gratitude, and faith. Here, in Ladyzhyn, all of this was felt very sincerely. It is important for us to be close, support such initiatives, and help do good together."

Five participants made it to the karaoke final, among whom Alina, a Ladyzhyn artist, shone brightly. Her a cappella performance gave the audience goosebumps, and loud applause was a worthy reward for her talent and courage.

Also during the event, the project "Path of Honor" was presented - a documentary film about the combat path of the 46th Brigade, created at its initiative. The film is already available for viewing on YouTube.

In addition to the stage - a military zone with combat equipment, an FPV drone simulator, a photo zone, and a recruiting tent where everyone could learn more about service in the brigade.

Thanks to the community's activity, 50,000 hryvnias were raised, which will be transferred to the needs of our defenders.

The "Tykhno" Charitable Foundation and the event partners thank everyone who joined - with a song, a donation, or simply their presence.

The event proved: even through creativity and music, we can unite for a great goal - supporting our military.