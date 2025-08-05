"Karaoke on Maidan" in Ladyzhyn: a charity event in support of the 46th Separate Airmobile Assault Podilska Brigade of the Air Assault Forces

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
06:28 AM • 9628 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
05:35 AM • 24590 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 70857 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 67576 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 107330 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 140905 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 82237 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 72831 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 74312 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 70445 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
57%
752mm
Popular news
Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reasonAugust 4, 11:26 PM • 18625 views
Decade of Inflation: Iran Prepares to "Remove Four Zeros" from National CurrencyAugust 4, 11:54 PM • 10779 views
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNNAugust 5, 01:56 AM • 20926 views
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two woundedPhotoAugust 5, 02:37 AM • 11374 views
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhoto05:15 AM • 8778 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05:35 AM • 24581 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 70849 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 107320 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 140897 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 256268 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sean Duffy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 28738 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 51989 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 46642 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 51674 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 355071 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times
Fox News

"Karaoke on Maidan" in Ladyzhyn: a charity event in support of the 46th Separate Airmobile Assault Podilska Brigade of the Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

This weekend, Ladyzhyn's main square transformed into a musical space, where the main goal was to support our military.

"Karaoke on Maidan" in Ladyzhyn: a charity event in support of the 46th Separate Airmobile Assault Podilska Brigade of the Air Assault Forces

The charity event was organized by the "Tykhno" Charitable Foundation with the support of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation and Vinnytsia Poultry Farm.

The goal of the event was not only to bring emotions and unite the community, but also to raise funds for the needs of the 46th Separate Airmobile Podilska Brigade of the Air Assault Forces, which bravely defends our country.

The highlight was the performance of Ihor Kondratiuk, the host of the legendary TV show "Karaoke on Maidan", who conducted a music competition, a charity auction, and created an incredible atmosphere of unity and gratitude. The flag with military signatures, raffled off during the auction, became a special symbol of the event.

Mariana Narozhna, Head of the Social Development Group in Vinnytsia Region of the "MHP-Hromadi" Foundation, noted: "This event is an example of how a community can unite around an important goal. Supporting the military is not only about equipment or gear, but also about human warmth, gratitude, and faith. Here, in Ladyzhyn, all of this was felt very sincerely. It is important for us to be close, support such initiatives, and help do good together."

 

Five participants made it to the karaoke final, among whom Alina, a Ladyzhyn artist, shone brightly. Her a cappella performance gave the audience goosebumps, and loud applause was a worthy reward for her talent and courage.

Also during the event, the project "Path of Honor" was presented - a documentary film about the combat path of the 46th Brigade, created at its initiative. The film is already available for viewing on YouTube.

In addition to the stage - a military zone with combat equipment, an FPV drone simulator, a photo zone, and a recruiting tent where everyone could learn more about service in the brigade.

Thanks to the community's activity, 50,000 hryvnias were raised, which will be transferred to the needs of our defenders.

The "Tykhno" Charitable Foundation and the event partners thank everyone who joined - with a song, a donation, or simply their presence.

The event proved: even through creativity and music, we can unite for a great goal - supporting our military.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Ladyzhyn