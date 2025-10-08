$41.320.03
06:01 PM • 6452 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
05:48 PM • 11005 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
05:38 PM • 8946 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 21977 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 35997 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 31424 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 29097 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 26319 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 22194 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 20075 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kanye West to perform in Moscow for $1.2 million - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

American rapper Kanye West will give a concert in Moscow on December 8, for which he will receive $1.2 million. The show will take place at Luzhniki, where 45,000 spectators are expected.

American rapper Kanye West will perform in Moscow on December 8. For this, he will receive 1.2 million dollars, Russian media report with reference to the organizers of the upcoming performance, writes UNN.

Details

An anonymous source reported that the show is scheduled for December 8. The rapper will receive 1.2 million dollars for the performance. It is known that the contract was concluded in mid-September. 

It is also reported that the concert is to take place in "Luzhniki", where at least 45 thousand people will be able to attend the event.

In addition, Kanye has already received 50% of his estimated fee. Another 25% of the total amount the artist will receive after arriving in Russia, and the rest - within 24 hours after the performance.

Addition

American rapper and designer Kanye West, who officially changed his name to Ye in 2021, has updated his data again. According to new documents, his new name is now - Ye Ye.

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum19.05.25, 17:09 • 126910 views

