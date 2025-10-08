Kanye West to perform in Moscow for $1.2 million - Russian media

American rapper Kanye West will perform in Moscow on December 8. For this, he will receive 1.2 million dollars, Russian media report with reference to the organizers of the upcoming performance, writes UNN.

An anonymous source reported that the show is scheduled for December 8. The rapper will receive 1.2 million dollars for the performance. It is known that the contract was concluded in mid-September.

It is also reported that the concert is to take place in "Luzhniki", where at least 45 thousand people will be able to attend the event.

In addition, Kanye has already received 50% of his estimated fee. Another 25% of the total amount the artist will receive after arriving in Russia, and the rest - within 24 hours after the performance.

American rapper and designer Kanye West, who officially changed his name to Ye in 2021, has updated his data again. According to new documents, his new name is now - Ye Ye.

