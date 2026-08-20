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"Justice for the Fighters": SBI is conducting a special operation involving 72 searches and has announced more than 20 suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1418 views

The SBI has launched an operation in 21 proceedings and plans to notify 22 individuals of suspicion. Investigative actions are ongoing in various regions of Ukraine.

"Justice for the Fighters": SBI is conducting a special operation involving 72 searches and has announced more than 20 suspicions

The State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General, is conducting a large-scale operation "Justice for Soldiers" on August 20, with investigative actions in various regions of Ukraine. As part of 21 criminal proceedings, 72 searches have been scheduled, and 22 people are expected to be notified of suspicion, the SBI reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"On August 20, SBI officers, in close cooperation with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, launched the large-scale operation ‘Justice for Soldiers,’" the statement said.

The aim, the SBI stated, is "to expose servicemembers who are only formally serving, illegally receiving payments, or actually working for the private interests of commanders. Particular attention is being paid to cases in which subordinates are involved in construction, domestic, and other private work instead of performing their military duties."

Investigative actions are being conducted in various regions of Ukraine. In total, 72 searches have been scheduled as part of 21 criminal proceedings

- the SBI reported.

The majority of the proceedings, it was noted, "concern the illegal accrual and receipt of payments. In 12 such proceedings, 58 searches are being conducted. Based on their results, 20 people are expected to be notified of suspicion."

"Another five searches are being conducted in proceedings concerning the illegal use of servicemembers’ labor. Nine are being conducted in a case involving corrupt abuses, in which suspicion notices are being prepared for two individuals," the statement said.

In total, 22 people are expected to be notified of suspicion as a result of the operation

- the SBI stated.

"Detailed results of this operation will be made public after the completion of the initial investigative actions," the SBI emphasized.

In addition, the SBI, as reported, has completed investigations in four more criminal proceedings concerning illegal payments to servicemembers. The indictments against 16 people are expected to be referred to court.

Julia Shramko

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