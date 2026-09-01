Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s death

Jurors in Las Vegas found 63-year-old Duane "Keffe D" Davis guilty of the first-degree murder of American rapper Tupac Shakur with the use of a deadly weapon. The verdict in the 1996 murder case was delivered by jurors after approximately three hours of deliberation, BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecution, Davis planned the attack after a fight at a Las Vegas casino involving his nephew, Orlando Anderson. Prosecutors called Davis the "on-site commander" who "ordered Shakur's killing."

Davis himself denied the accusations. His lawyers insisted that there was no evidence he organized the murder.

The investigation gained momentum after Davis's own statements

The case remained unsolved for many years, but Davis's public statements gave the investigation new impetus. In a memoir published in 2019, he claimed that he was in the car from which Shakur's vehicle was shot at.

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In the book, Davis also wrote that he handed the gun to his nephew, Orlando Anderson, who allegedly shot the rapper. The defense called the account in the memoir fabricated, but the judge allowed the book to be used during the trial.

Tupac Shakur was shot near the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996. Davis was arrested in September 2023, and jurors have now found him guilty of the rapper's murder.

The long-awaited trial in the Tupac Shakur murder case has begun in the United States