ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102651 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102995 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110991 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113560 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135643 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104587 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138259 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103858 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113504 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117033 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123032 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 81553 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118184 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 55476 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59407 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102651 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135643 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138259 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169337 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158931 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38464 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59407 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118184 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123032 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141257 views
Actual
Judges of Kyiv Commercial Court served suspicion notice for ruling in favor of the Russian Defense Ministry - SBI

Judges of Kyiv Commercial Court served suspicion notice for ruling in favor of the Russian Defense Ministry - SBI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34295 views

Judges of the Kyiv Commercial Court were notified of suspicion of high treason for illegally collecting funds from the state budget. The funds were recovered in favor of the Russian Defense Ministry for a non-existent debt of 1996-1997.

The current judge of the Kyiv Economic Court was notified of suspicion for illegally collecting funds from the state budget in favor of the army of the aggressor country. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

"Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, served a notice of suspicion to a judge of the Kyiv Commercial Court and former top officials," the statement said.

"The current judge of the Kyiv City Commercial Court, the fugitive President and the Prime Minister of his time were notified of suspicion of treason (part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 111 as amended on April 05, 2001)," the Prosecutor General's Office also said.

According to the SBI, it was established that back in 2011, Russia involved the then President, Prime Minister, and a judge of the Kyiv Economic Court, as well as heads of various parts of the judicial system, in subversive activities against Ukraine.

Reportedly, the Russian leadership has developed a plan according to which the financing of Russia's defense capabilities and armed forces would be financed from the state budget of Ukraine under the pretext of executing the decision of the Kyiv Economic Court to repay a non-existent debt.

Thus, according to the SBI, in 2011, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation sent a letter to the Ukrainian leadership demanding the repayment of a non-existent debt of $405.5 million, which allegedly arose in 1996-1997 for the supply of natural gas. 

"Our state had nothing to do with the debt of the commercial enterprise and could not be held responsible for it. However, in 2011, the former leadership of the country began to emphasize in the media that Ukraine should repay the amount to the Russian Ministry of Defense. In addition, a letter was prepared to the SBU with a request to prosecute the head of the business entity for allegedly shifting this debt to the state," the SBI said.

According to the SBI, in order to pull off this scheme, the judiciary and a judge of the Kyiv Commercial Court were involved in it to collect the "debt" in favor of Russia under an unlawful court decision.

According to the scheme developed by the defendants, "in August 2012, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs filed a lawsuit against the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to recover more than UAH 3 billion from the state budget" in the Kyiv Commercial Court.

"In pursuance of the said illegal court decision in favor of Russia, part of the money was recovered from Ukraine. After the beginning of Russia's aggression against our country and the change of leadership, another judge of the Economic Court canceled this illegal decision in 2014, but failed to return the money unreasonably collected in the interests of Russia. According to the investigation, these funds were used to finance the so-called Russian Federation," the SBI said.

A member of parliament from several convocations was notified of suspicion of treason: who is it about18.01.25, 13:19 • 36302 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising