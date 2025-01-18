The current judge of the Kyiv Economic Court was notified of suspicion for illegally collecting funds from the state budget in favor of the army of the aggressor country. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

"Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, served a notice of suspicion to a judge of the Kyiv Commercial Court and former top officials," the statement said.

"The current judge of the Kyiv City Commercial Court, the fugitive President and the Prime Minister of his time were notified of suspicion of treason (part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 111 as amended on April 05, 2001)," the Prosecutor General's Office also said.

According to the SBI, it was established that back in 2011, Russia involved the then President, Prime Minister, and a judge of the Kyiv Economic Court, as well as heads of various parts of the judicial system, in subversive activities against Ukraine.

Reportedly, the Russian leadership has developed a plan according to which the financing of Russia's defense capabilities and armed forces would be financed from the state budget of Ukraine under the pretext of executing the decision of the Kyiv Economic Court to repay a non-existent debt.

Thus, according to the SBI, in 2011, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation sent a letter to the Ukrainian leadership demanding the repayment of a non-existent debt of $405.5 million, which allegedly arose in 1996-1997 for the supply of natural gas.

"Our state had nothing to do with the debt of the commercial enterprise and could not be held responsible for it. However, in 2011, the former leadership of the country began to emphasize in the media that Ukraine should repay the amount to the Russian Ministry of Defense. In addition, a letter was prepared to the SBU with a request to prosecute the head of the business entity for allegedly shifting this debt to the state," the SBI said.

According to the SBI, in order to pull off this scheme, the judiciary and a judge of the Kyiv Commercial Court were involved in it to collect the "debt" in favor of Russia under an unlawful court decision.

According to the scheme developed by the defendants, "in August 2012, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs filed a lawsuit against the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to recover more than UAH 3 billion from the state budget" in the Kyiv Commercial Court.

"In pursuance of the said illegal court decision in favor of Russia, part of the money was recovered from Ukraine. After the beginning of Russia's aggression against our country and the change of leadership, another judge of the Economic Court canceled this illegal decision in 2014, but failed to return the money unreasonably collected in the interests of Russia. According to the investigation, these funds were used to finance the so-called Russian Federation," the SBI said.

