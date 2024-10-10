Judge from Dnipro region sentenced to 5 years for bribery

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has found a former judge of a district court in Dnipropetrovs'k region guilty of receiving an undue benefit. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison. This was reported by the SAPO, according to UNN.

On 09.10.2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court found a judge of the Dnipropetrovs'k District Court of Dnipropetrovs'k Region guilty of soliciting and receiving an unlawful benefit - SAPO said in a statement.

Reportedly, the defendant was sentenced to 5 years' imprisonment with disqualification to hold the position of a judge for 3 years, with confiscation of part of her property (a car and a land plot).

AddendumAddendum

The former judge of the Dnipropetrovs'k District Court was accused of soliciting and receiving an undue benefit for ruling in a civil case in favor of the defendant.

The court verdict may be appealed within 30 days from the date of its announcement.

