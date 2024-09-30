ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal suspended from administering justice: details

Four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal suspended from administering justice: details

The HCJ removed from justice four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal accused of taking a $35,000 bribe. The case was referred to the court for consideration on the merits.

The High Council of Justice has suspended from the administration of justice judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal Yuriy Slyva, Viktor Hlynianyi, Ihor Palenyk and Viacheslav Dziubin, who are accused of taking a bribe of 35 thousand dollars, UNN reports.

 "On September 30, 2024, at the request of the head of the SAPO, the High Council of Justice suspended from the administration of justice in connection with the prosecution of 4 judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, who are accused of receiving an undue benefit of USD 35 thousand. The judges were charged with receiving undue advantage in the amount of USD 35 thousand for making a decision to cancel the seizure of property," the SAPO said in a statement.

The period of suspension is until the court verdict enters into force or the criminal proceedings are closed.

The SAPO reminded that on November 30, 2023, SAPO prosecutors, on behalf of the head of the SAPO, notified of suspicion to four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal. The actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 3 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, these were Yuriy Slyva, Viktor Hlynianyi, Ihor Palenyk and Viacheslav Dziubin.

On September 20, 2024, the indictment against the above-mentioned judges was sent to the court for consideration on the merits.

