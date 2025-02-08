Judge blocks Trump's decision to furlough 2,200 USAID workers

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54140 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100828 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104372 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121263 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101714 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128032 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103366 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113267 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116887 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161340 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105193 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101452 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 81194 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110094 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104478 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121277 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128043 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161347 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151555 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183712 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104478 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110094 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137927 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139692 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167524 views
Actual
Judge blocks Trump's decision to furlough 2,200 USAID workers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30885 views

A US federal judge has temporarily barred the Trump administration from sending 2,200 USAID employees on paid furlough. The court sided with two associations of federal employees who challenged the decision to effectively close the agency.

A federal judge has temporarily banned the administration of US President Donald Trump from sending 2,200 employees of the US Agency for International Development (USAD) on paid leave. This was reported by the international news agency Associated Press (AP), according to UNN.

Details

The Associated Press reports that on Friday, February 07, a federal judge  said he would order a temporary halt to plans to lay off thousands of employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAD).

US District Judge Carl Nichols, nominated by Trump, has sided with two federal employee associations in agreeing to suspend plans to send 2,200 employees on paid furloughs starting midnight Friday. Nichols emphasized that his order was not a response to the employees' request to reverse the administration's rapid destruction of the agency

- the AR post reads.

According to the Associated Press, the American Foreign Service Association and the American Federation of Government Employees argue that Trump does not have the authority to close the six-decade-old aid agency without congressional approval. Democratic lawmakers have made the same argument.

Image

“The Trump administration acted quickly on Friday to literally erase the name of the agency. Workers on a crane erased the name from the stone facade of its headquarters in Washington, DC. They used duct tape to stick it on a sign and removed USAID flags. Someone placed a bouquet of flowers at the door,” the news agency added.

Recall

Earlier it became known that the Trump administration is preparing a large-scale reduction in the USAID staff, leaving only 294 employees out of more than 10,000. The decision threatens global humanitarian aid and disease control programs.

Trump accuses USAID of corruption and demands to close the agency07.02.25, 23:06 • 28257 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World

Contact us about advertising