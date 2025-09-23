Jimmy Kimmel's show returns after a week-long hiatus

$41.250.00
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
September 22, 05:45 PM • 15907 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 24108 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
September 22, 11:53 AM • 29036 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 42293 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 55929 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53319 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27944 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown
September 22, 05:30 AM • 50241 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 25033 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Ambassadors of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger visited occupied Crimea. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused African diplomats of hypocrisy
Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicion
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - Sandu
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in Sevastopol
In the capital of the Russian Federation, a plane flew extremely low over buildings amid the threat of drone attacks
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 42294 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53321 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Jimmy Kimmel's show returns after a week-long hiatus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will return on Tuesday after a temporary suspension last week. The reason was criticism of the host by the head of the Federal Communications Commission and conservatives over his statements regarding the policy of a person accused of murdering Charlie Kirk.

Jimmy Kimmel's show returns after a week-long hiatus

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will return to air on Tuesday. Production was temporarily suspended last week after a scandal surrounding the host's statements. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

Last week, ABC suspended Kimmel "indefinitely" after criticism from Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr and a number of conservatives. They claimed that the host inaccurately described the policy of a man accused of the fatal shooting of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

As explained by Walt Disney, the decision to stop the show was made to allegedly avoid further fueling the tense situation at an emotional moment for the country. But the suspension of the program almost immediately turned into a resonant topic of the threat to freedom of speech in the United States.

The return became possible after a series of negotiations between Jimmy Kimmel and Disney management, including CEO Robert Iger and Television Chairman Dana Walden.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt on him. He was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Subsequently, Tyler Robinson was charged with aggravated murder of political activist Charlie Kirk. The Utah prosecutor will seek the death penalty.

Veronika Marchenko

