Jimmy Kimmel's show returns after a week-long hiatus

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will return to air on Tuesday. Production was temporarily suspended last week after a scandal surrounding the host's statements. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Last week, ABC suspended Kimmel "indefinitely" after criticism from Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr and a number of conservatives. They claimed that the host inaccurately described the policy of a man accused of the fatal shooting of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

As explained by Walt Disney, the decision to stop the show was made to allegedly avoid further fueling the tense situation at an emotional moment for the country. But the suspension of the program almost immediately turned into a resonant topic of the threat to freedom of speech in the United States.

The return became possible after a series of negotiations between Jimmy Kimmel and Disney management, including CEO Robert Iger and Television Chairman Dana Walden.

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt on him. He was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Subsequently, Tyler Robinson was charged with aggravated murder of political activist Charlie Kirk. The Utah prosecutor will seek the death penalty.