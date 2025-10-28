Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on Instagram

Actress Jessica Alba debuted as a couple with "Top Gun" star Danny Ramirez in her Instagram post from Australia, writes UNN with reference to Fox News.

Jessica Alba allowed fans a glimpse into her personal life.

Over the weekend, the 44-year-old actress posted another series of photos from Australia on Instagram. This time, she concluded the series with a romantic beach photo, holding hands with 33-year-old "Top Gun: Maverick" star Danny Ramirez.

Alba poses in the photo on wooden stairs leading to the beach, looking relaxed and carefree in a strapless brown swimsuit.

She captioned her post: "Byron Bay [blue heart emoji]". This is the second series of beach photos she has shared with her Instagram followers this week.

However, this is the first time the couple has appeared together on social media. Alba and Ramirez have been seen together since May 2025, but have not yet revealed details of their relationship.

The couple traveled south from the Gold Coast, where Alba is filming her new movie "The Mark", to Byron Bay for a romantic time away from the set.

After filing for divorce from her husband Cash Warren, with whom she had been married for 16 years, in February 2025, according to divorce documents obtained by Fox News, Alba was soon linked to Ramirez.

Rumors of the couple's romance first surfaced in July 2025.

On October 3, 2025, the couple attracted widespread attention at the premiere of the film "Valentina", which marked their red carpet debut at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

Jessica Alba has split from her husband after 16 years of marriage