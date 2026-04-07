J.D. Vance prepares for talks with Iran amid Trump's threats - Politico

US Vice President J.D. Vance is on standby, ready to initiate "delicate" negotiations with Iran if they lead to a direct meeting with the Iranian leadership. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the negotiations are currently led by US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, "but Vance could be brought in if they make enough progress," according to a person familiar with the talks.

Vance's potential role comes at a delicate moment in negotiations between the two countries. Trump is threatening to bomb Iran and return it to the "Stone Age" if its leaders do not agree to demands by Tuesday evening. And while the prospect of Vance's involvement demonstrates that the White House is serious about concessions, it comes amid promises from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to launch unprecedented strikes on the country in the coming days. - the article states.

US and Iran consider peace plan, Tehran refuses to open Strait of Hormuz as part of temporary truce - Media

The authors indicate that even Trump stated he could not know whether the war with Iran was ending or escalating.

Vance, for the most part, remained behind the scenes. While officials like Hegseth regularly briefed the media on the military campaign, Vance occasionally contacted intermediaries. On Sunday evening, he contacted Pakistani General Asim Munir as Islamabad prepared to circulate a potential 45-day ceasefire proposal. - the publication quotes another unnamed interlocutor familiar with the negotiations.

The publication adds that Vance was one of the last Trump administration officials to publicly support strikes on Iran and, like other officials, avoided television appearances during the early days of the war.

Recall

Tehran proposes to unblock the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for sanctions relief and security guarantees. The plan was delivered via Pakistan amid threats from Donald Trump.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Iran could be "destroyed" overnight, and added that this night "could" come on Tuesday evening.

Iran's Supreme Leader made a rare public statement