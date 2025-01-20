ukenru
Japanese volunteer Fuminori Tsuchiko will be able to continue working in Kharkiv

Japanese volunteer Fuminori Tsuchiko will be able to continue working in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24880 views

Kharkiv authorities are to extend the residence permit for Japanese volunteer Fuminori Tsuchiko. The well-known philanthropist, who runs the free FuMi Caffe in Kharkiv, previously reported that he might leave due to problems with his documents.

Fuminori Tsuchiko, who opened a free cafe in Kharkiv and became known for helping residents of the city's Saltiv district, recently announced that he may leave Ukraine. He claimed that he was still unable to obtain a residence permit.

Reported by UNN with reference to the press service of Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

Details

Japanese volunteer Fuminori Tsuchiko's stay permit in Ukraine will be extended. This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov:

Mr. Fuminori's residence permit will be extended. As for his residence permit, it will be decided later

Earlier , Fuminori Tsuchiko became known for his volunteer work in Kharkiv, in particular, he helped residents of Saltovka, and as noted by the media, he fed hundreds of Kharkiv residents for free, and ran the charity FuMi Caffe. 

Image

This is what Fuminori Tsuchiko wrote on his Facebook:

Three years of support in Kharkiv, and as a result - a problem... Maybe I will take it seriously... We have been helping in Halkiu for three years, and this is the result.

Image

The Japanese man said that he would have to stop volunteering and leave the country if he did not receive a temporary residence permit by the end of next week.

Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov emphasized that Fuminori Tsuchiko “has become an important figure for Kharkiv due to his charitable activities.

Terekhov emphasized the issue of Tsuchiko's residence permit:

I am very glad that he is staying in our city to continue his noble work

Recall

In the Vinnytsia region, volunteers made and handed over one hundred stovesto the military.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society

