07:46 PM • 2880 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
02:42 PM • 15514 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 40924 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 26856 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 26549 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 25458 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 36353 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 79177 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 43794 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 43912 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
Exclusives
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 17483 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 27304 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 29840 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 30895 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 31543 views
Japan becomes the first country in the world to approve stem cell treatment for Parkinson's disease

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1640 views

Japan has approved iPS cell therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's and heart disease. New drugs will be available to patients in the summer of 2026.

Japan becomes the first country in the world to approve stem cell treatment for Parkinson's disease

The Japanese government has granted official approval for the use of innovative iPS cell therapy methods for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and severe heart failure. These unique medical products are expected to become available to patients as early as summer 2026. This is reported by Medical Xpress, writes UNN.

Details

Pharmaceutical company Sumitomo Pharma has received a license for the drug Amchepry, which involves transplanting specially grown cells directly into the patient's brain to restore dopamine production.

Breakthrough in regenerative medicine and new technologies

In addition to treating neurodegenerative disorders, Japan's Ministry of Health has approved the development of ReHeart – special heart muscle patches from the startup Cuorips.

Scientists have found a built-in weapon against peanut allergy - human saliva07.03.26, 16:16 • 4008 views

This technology allows for the formation of new blood vessels and the restoration of heart muscle function after severe damage. Both methods are based on the discovery of Nobel laureate Shinya Yamanaka, who learned to revert mature body cells to a stem cell state.

I hope this brings relief to patients not only in Japan but around the world. We will promptly complete all procedures to ensure a smooth supply of medicines.

– said Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno.

Research results and method safety

Clinical trials conducted at Kyoto University confirmed the safety and effectiveness of the new therapy. The study involved patients aged 50 to 69 who received millions of donor cells. Over two years of observation, no serious side effects were found in the subjects, and most patients showed a noticeable improvement in motor functions.

As Parkinson's disease affects about 10 million people worldwide, the Japanese discovery offers a chance to halt the progression of the disease, not just temporarily relieve symptoms.

Scientists from the University of Waterloo have developed genetically modified bacteria that eat cancerous tumors28.02.26, 05:57 • 5207 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
Japan