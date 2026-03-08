Japan becomes the first country in the world to approve stem cell treatment for Parkinson's disease

The Japanese government has granted official approval for the use of innovative iPS cell therapy methods for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and severe heart failure. These unique medical products are expected to become available to patients as early as summer 2026. This is reported by Medical Xpress, writes UNN.

Details

Pharmaceutical company Sumitomo Pharma has received a license for the drug Amchepry, which involves transplanting specially grown cells directly into the patient's brain to restore dopamine production.

Breakthrough in regenerative medicine and new technologies

In addition to treating neurodegenerative disorders, Japan's Ministry of Health has approved the development of ReHeart – special heart muscle patches from the startup Cuorips.

This technology allows for the formation of new blood vessels and the restoration of heart muscle function after severe damage. Both methods are based on the discovery of Nobel laureate Shinya Yamanaka, who learned to revert mature body cells to a stem cell state.

I hope this brings relief to patients not only in Japan but around the world. We will promptly complete all procedures to ensure a smooth supply of medicines. – said Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno.

Research results and method safety

Clinical trials conducted at Kyoto University confirmed the safety and effectiveness of the new therapy. The study involved patients aged 50 to 69 who received millions of donor cells. Over two years of observation, no serious side effects were found in the subjects, and most patients showed a noticeable improvement in motor functions.

As Parkinson's disease affects about 10 million people worldwide, the Japanese discovery offers a chance to halt the progression of the disease, not just temporarily relieve symptoms.

