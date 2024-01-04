January 4: World Braille Day, Hit Parade Day

Today, January 4, is Braille Day. Braille Day. The event was launched by a resolution of the UN General Assembly in 2019, writes UNN.

It was on January 4, 1809, that Louis Braille was born, the man who created a typeface that blind and visually impaired people can use to read books.

The font is based on a combination of six dots. Braille uses the letter order of the Latin alphabet. To indicate the first letters of the of the alphabet are the upper and middle points of the six dots.

A lowercase dot is added to indicate the following letters left, then left and right, then right.

The letters of the Ukrainian alphabet are also denoted by the same signs with the addition of special characters. Different combinations of six dots make it possible to also represent numbers, punctuation marks, mathematical, chemical, and musical notation.

Today we can also celebrate the Day of the Hit Parade.

On January 4, 1936, the American magazine Billboard first published a list of the best-selling records. The first hit parade was topped by jazz violinist Joe Venuti with the tune "Stop! Look! Listen!"

Fans of the exact sciences can celebrate the Day of Newton's Day - it was on January 4, 1643, that this outstanding legendary creator of classical physics, mathematician, mechanic and astronomer.

According to the church calendar, today is the Council of the 70 Apostles.

According to legend, before his last sermon in Galilee Christ chose 70 apostles. Unlike the 12 evangelists, these apostles had a temporary assignment as "messengers."

Their mission was to spread the word about the coming of Christ. They would go into the cities in pairs and preach the Gospel.

Today Artem, Denys, Arkhip, and Panas celebrate their name days, Ostap, Zosim, Tanasiy, and Yukhimiya.