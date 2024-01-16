ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
January 16: World Day of The Beatles, Day of the Iceman

January 16

 • 26262 views

It was on January 16, 1957, that the Cavern club opened in Liverpool, which became a cult venue for both the band and its many fans. The Cavern became a real home for the musicians - they performed there 262 times.

Today, on January 16, rock music fans in many countries around the world celebrate World Beatles Day, UNN reports .

It was on January 16, 1957, that the Cavern club opened in Liverpool, which became a cult for both the band and its many fans.

The history of The Beatles began when 16-year-old John Lennon formed The Quarrymen in Liverpool in 1956.

In 1957, Paul McCartney joined the band, and a year later George Harrison.

In April 1960, the band changed its name to The Beatles. In 1962, drummer Ringo Starr joined the band on a permanent basis.

Starting in February 1961, The Beatles began to appear on the stage of the Cavern club. The owner of the club signed a contract with them, and later the Cavern became a real home for the musicians - they performed there 262 times and gained numerous fans.

In December 1961, The Beatles signed a contract with producer Brian Epstein. In 1963, they recorded their first album.

On April 17, 1970, Paul McCartney announced that the band was calling it quits.

During their relatively short career, The Beatles released 13 studio albums.

January 16 is also Ice Maker's Day. It was on this day in 1901 that American engineer Frank Zamboni, the inventor of an ice machine for restoring (pouring) ice on a skating rink, was inspired  . Before this invention, it was done manually.

It takes time, sometimes a whole day, to properly and efficiently prepare an ice rink, and the process of making ice takes at least a week. Very often, former athletes acquire this specialty, because they know what ice should be like like no one else. 

Today is also the Day of the Dragon. The event is dedicated to the study of the cultural significance of the dragon for history in societies around the globe, from Europe to Asia.

Dragons symbolize many different things. In Britain, defeating a dragon meant you were a strong warrior, so they were often depicted on flags. In the Western tradition, they often symbolize evil, and the devil is sometimes depicted either as a dragon or with dragon wings.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Worship of the Honorable Verigas of the Apostle Peter.

Shackles are shackles or chains that restrain the hands.

It is believed that for his Christian preaching, King Herod Agrippa ordered Peter to be imprisoned.

According to legend, on the night before the trial, Jesus appeared to the apostle, knocked off his robe, and set Peter free.

Since then, the rosaries have gained healing power. Today they are kept in Rome.

On January 16, Peter, George, Nestor, and Maksym celebrate their name days.

