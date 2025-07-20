Jake Larson, WWII veteran who became a TikTok star, dies at 102 20 July 2025

American war veteran Jake Larson, who participated in the Allied landings in Normandy, has died at the age of 102. Known as "Papa Jake" on TikTok, he had long shared his World War II experiences. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Jake Larson, a World War II veteran and social media star, known as "Papa Jake." This was written by his granddaughter on Saturday on her social media accounts. Larson was 102 years old.

Our beloved Papa Jake passed away on July 17 at the age of 102. Please know that he went peacefully and was even telling jokes until the very end – wrote his granddaughter Macaela Larson in her posts.

Reference

Larson was born in Minnesota in 1922. During the war, he was in Northern Ireland, where he helped plan D-Day – an operation that was to liberate Europe from the clutches of Nazi Germany. Larson was present at the Allied landings on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944. He managed to survive the attack of German machine gunners, remaining unharmed.

In subsequent years, he returned to Normandy several times to commemorate the anniversary of the invasion.

We are obliged to honor these guys who gave us the opportunity to live – he said at the American military cemetery during his last visit in June this year.

Recall

At a ceremony in France, Western heads of state honored the memory of the Allied landings in Normandy during World War II