The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 10618 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 19169 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 26663 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 52047 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 39656 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 36763 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 104307 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 230648 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 109385 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 99286 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UNN Lite
Jake Larson, WWII veteran who became a TikTok star, dies at 102 20 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

American World War II veteran Jake Larson, known as "Papa Jake" on TikTok, has died at the age of 102. He participated in the Allied landings in Normandy and shared his experiences.

Jake Larson, WWII veteran who became a TikTok star, dies at 102

American war veteran Jake Larson, who participated in the Allied landings in Normandy, has died at the age of 102. Known as "Papa Jake" on TikTok, he had long shared his World War II experiences. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Jake Larson, a World War II veteran and social media star, known as "Papa Jake." This was written by his granddaughter on Saturday on her social media accounts. Larson was 102 years old.

Our beloved Papa Jake passed away on July 17 at the age of 102. Please know that he went peacefully and was even telling jokes until the very end

– wrote his granddaughter Macaela Larson in her posts.

Reference

Larson was born in Minnesota in 1922. During the war, he was in Northern Ireland, where he helped plan D-Day – an operation that was to liberate Europe from the clutches of Nazi Germany. Larson was present at the Allied landings on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944. He managed to survive the attack of German machine gunners, remaining unharmed.

In subsequent years, he returned to Normandy several times to commemorate the anniversary of the invasion.

We are obliged to honor these guys who gave us the opportunity to live

– he said at the American military cemetery during his last visit in June this year.

Recall

At a ceremony in France, Western heads of state honored the memory of the Allied landings in Normandy during World War II

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
