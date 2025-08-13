It's time to see what Russia's position on Alaska will be - statement by the Italian government

It's time to see what Russia's position will be in Alaska during the negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as so far it has not shown any intention to make any significant steps forward.

This is stated in the statement of the Italian government, reported by Reuters, transmitted by UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, during the discussion, Prime Minister Meloni expressed gratitude to President Trump for his efforts, once again emphasizing the importance of continuing cooperation with the US to end the conflict and achieve peace that will ensure the sovereignty and security of Ukraine, and also thanked President Zelenskyy for the seriousness shown so far in finding a diplomatic solution.

Now it's time to see what Russia's position will be in Alaska, as so far it has not shown any intention to make any significant steps forward - the government statement says.

Recall

The US President, two days before the summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, held negotiations with representatives of European countries and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and as a result, rated them 10 out of 10.