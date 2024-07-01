"It's time to act, Ukraine!": 150 winners will attract over UAH 40 million for hromada development

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 39195 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 44707 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 69478 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 160345 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 207511 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 128765 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 359449 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179607 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148492 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197364 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.1m/s
45%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 23271 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 35332 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 42053 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 48002 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 31559 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 39107 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 33650 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 44629 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 49945 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 69414 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 9454 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 31382 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 33458 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 46680 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 54549 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"It's time to act, Ukraine!": 150 winners will attract over UAH 40 million for hromada development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11809 views

As part of the social initiative competition "Time to Act, Ukraine!" MHP-Community Charitable Foundation will support 150 projects totaling more than UAH 14 million, including therapeutic gardens and rehabilitation spaces for veterans, resource rooms, cinemas and hubs for young people, and medical equipment for hospitals.

"It's time to act, Ukraine!": 150 winners will attract over UAH 40 million for hromada development

Therapeutic gardens and rehabilitation spaces for veterans, resource rooms, cinema spaces and hubs for young people, and the necessary medical equipment for hospitals. As part of the contest "Time to Act, Ukraine!" Charitable Foundation will support 150 projects totaling more than UAH 14 million, UNN reports.

The organizers of the Time to Act, Ukraine social initiative competition have announced the winners who will receive up to UAH 100,000 to implement their projects. The grants will support local initiatives aimed at solving important social problems in communities. This year, a record number of 912 applications were submitted to the competition.

"This competition is the embodiment of our mission to help communities organize to solve their social, economic, and environmental problems. Every year, the projects become more interesting and reflect the trends that are taking place in the communities. So, while in 2016 the projects were about replacing windows and repairing roads, today  - we are talking about veterans' spaces, shelters that can serve as educational spaces, youth hubs for informal meetings and communication, for example,", said Tetiana Volochai, Chair of the Community Development Council of MHP-Community.

The total budget of this year's winning projects reached UAH 40.8 million. Of these, the amount of grants to be provided by the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation is UAH 14 million, and the amount of co-financing is UAH 26.76 million. This is a record amount of co-financing that the winners of the competition plan to attract to implement their own projects in the communities.

"I would like to note the quality of the projects and budgets. It is noticeable that the participants are learning and improving their knowledge of project activities. We also see a willingness and interest in co-financing, as the participants' contribution to the project exceeded 50% of the total budget. We hope that this competition will be a huge impetus for the development of communities in the field of project-oriented approach," said Volodymyr Panchenko, Head of the National Projects Department at MHP for Communities .

Areas of projects supported within the competition:

Energy security - 2 projects

Preservation of traditions and cultural heritage  - 15 projects

Reintegration and rehabilitation of veterans - 35 projects

Development of public spaces  - 26 projects

Systemic projects in education, medicine, and infrastructure - 72 projects.

"There is a noticeable trend that the quality of projects is growing every year. Their elaboration is becoming more detailed. There were some interesting cultural projects aimed at preserving the memory of the large-scale offensive and the war in general", - said Artem Kostiuchenko, Head of the National Partnerships Department at the Ukrainian Educational Platform.

The expert committee that determined the winners included: Nataliia Kryvda, PhD, Head of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation; Kostiantyn Tatarkin, Technical Advisor, IREX Veterans Reintegration Program; Artem Kostiuchenko, Head of the National Partnerships Department, Ukrainian Educational Platform; Maksym Cherkashyn, Head of the Educational and Analytical Center for Community Development; Iryna Moryak, Project Manager, "Zmistovno", Nova Ukraine; Ivanna Stets, Senior Partnerships Manager, Veteran Hub; Anastasia Rudnytska,  Grant Manager, VeteranHub.

The full list of winners is published on the website of the contest "Time to Act, Ukraine!". Information about the contest

The All-Ukrainian Social Initiatives Contest "Time to Act, Ukraine!" has been held for the ninth year in a row and is organized by the MHP-Community Foundation, whose mission is to make communities where people want to live.

The main goal of the contest "Time to Act, Ukraine!"  is to help solve important social problems of communities by providing financial support for local social initiatives as a response to the challenges of war: from veterans' hubs to inclusive spaces, from creating shelters to launching rehabilitation programs. Projects can be submitted by local governments, municipalities, enterprises, organizations, medical and educational institutions, non-governmental organizations and public associations.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Poland
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99