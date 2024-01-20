"It's getting late": Instagram to introduce nightly tips urging teens to go to bed

With its latest update , Instagram has launched a new nightly prompts feature for teenage accounts. The company announced this in its blog, reports UNN.

From now on, if minors spend more than 10 minutes on Reels or in private messages after 10 p.m., a message from Instagram will remind them to close the app and go to bed.

Notifications will appear on your phone screen with the text "Time for a break?" and "It's getting late. Consider closing Instagram for the night."

The company expects this to limit the time teens spend on the app.

The company emphasizes that nightly prompts will be shown automatically - they cannot be turned off. This means that teenagers will not be able to refuse to view them.

Although, of course, they can simply ignore Instagram's reminders and continue using the app.

In addition, Instagram already has a Break feature that reminds teens to take regular breaks from Instagram, as well as a Quiet Mode feature that allows them to mute notifications - it will also notify other users that teens are unavailable for a certain amount of time.

