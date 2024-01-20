ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
"It's getting late": Instagram to introduce nightly tips urging teens to go to bed

"It's getting late": Instagram to introduce nightly tips urging teens to go to bed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72242 views

Instagram has introduced a new feature that sends teens prompts suggesting they take a break if they spend more than 10 minutes on Reels or private messages after 10 p.m.

With its latest update , Instagram has launched a new nightly prompts feature for teenage accounts. The company announced this in its blog, reports UNN.

Details

From now on, if minors spend more than 10 minutes on Reels or in private messages after 10 p.m., a message from Instagram will remind them to close the app and go to bed.

Notifications will appear on your phone screen with the text "Time for a break?" and "It's getting late. Consider closing Instagram for the night."  

26.10.23, 00:45 • 226258 views

The company expects this  to limit the time teens spend on the app.

Image

The company emphasizes that nightly prompts will be shown automatically - they cannot be turned off. This means that teenagers will not be able to refuse to view them.

Although, of course, they can simply ignore Instagram's reminders and continue using the app.

Addendum

In addition, Instagram already has a Break feature that reminds teens to take regular breaks from Instagram, as well as a Quiet Mode feature that allows them to mute notifications - it will also notify other users that teens are unavailable for a certain amount of time.

Recall

Meta is considering the possibility of creating paid versions of Facebook and Instagramthat will not have ads for users in the European Union.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Technologies

