It will not hinder European integration: the EU welcomed the new agreement between Ukraine and the USA

The EU supports the agreement signed the day before with Ukraine and the US on rare earth minerals, because it takes into account the process of European integration. This was stated by the spokesperson of the European Commission on economic security and trade, Olaf Gill, during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, during the briefing, journalists asked to assess the agreement signed between the US and Ukraine on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund, or, as it is called, the agreement on mineral resources, after all the details of the document became known.

We are interested in our agreements with Ukraine, and this is what we continue to work on in a very detailed and structured manner. However, we can say that we welcome the agreement reached yesterday, because it takes into account, in particular, the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU and EU legislation, which is obviously crucial. And this is something that we, of course, discussed with our Ukrainian colleagues. And we understand that this was also their concern — to make sure that such an agreement does not stand in the way of a possible future accession. - explained Gill.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote with reference to the text of the agreement that the US and Ukraine signed on May 1, that if, after the signing of the agreement, Ukraine has to assume new obligations in connection with joining the EU, which may affect the terms of this agreement, the parties must negotiate and agree on the necessary changes.