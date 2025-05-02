$41.590.12
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
11:48 AM • 10176 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

10:55 AM • 19661 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

10:48 AM • 23022 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 17981 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 30415 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

May 1, 02:27 PM • 68347 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 138958 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

May 1, 11:10 AM • 121180 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128773 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

May 1, 08:40 AM • 127923 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

It will not hinder European integration: the EU welcomed the new agreement between Ukraine and the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

The EU supports the agreement between Ukraine and the USA on rare earth minerals. It takes into account the process of European integration of Ukraine and complies with EU legislation.

It will not hinder European integration: the EU welcomed the new agreement between Ukraine and the USA

The EU supports the agreement signed the day before with Ukraine and the US on rare earth minerals, because it takes into account the process of European integration. This was stated by the spokesperson of the European Commission on economic security and trade, Olaf Gill, during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, during the briefing, journalists asked to assess the agreement signed between the US and Ukraine on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund, or, as it is called, the agreement on mineral resources, after all the details of the document became known.

We are interested in our agreements with Ukraine, and this is what we continue to work on in a very detailed and structured manner. However, we can say that we welcome the agreement reached yesterday, because it takes into account, in particular, the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU and EU legislation, which is obviously crucial. And this is something that we, of course, discussed with our Ukrainian colleagues. And we understand that this was also their concern — to make sure that such an agreement does not stand in the way of a possible future accession.

- explained Gill.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote with reference to the text of the agreement that the US and Ukraine signed on May 1, that if, after the signing of the agreement, Ukraine has to assume new obligations in connection with joining the EU, which may affect the terms of this agreement, the parties must negotiate and agree on the necessary changes.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Ukraine
