It will continue to get warmer in Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Friday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

On most of Ukraine's territory, February 13 will be cloudy with clearings. Light rains are expected in the south, east, and west, as well as fog and ice.

It will continue to get warmer in Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Friday

On Friday, February 13, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, relatively warm weather will be caused by a low atmospheric pressure field and a moist air mass.

In the south, during the day and in the east and far west of the country, we expect light rain, no precipitation in the rest of the territory. But please note that in the central, most southern, and in some western and northern regions, there will be fog in the morning, and also ice on the roads, except for the south, so be careful when driving.

- the message says.

It is indicated that the wind of the southeast direction will move at a speed of 5-10 m/s.

During the day, 0-5° Celsius; in Transcarpathia and the south of the country, the thermometers will reach 4-9°, in Crimea up to 15°

- predicted by the Hydrometeorological Center.

In Kyiv and the region on Friday, it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. The air temperature will be +1°...+3°.

On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-1508.02.26, 15:58 • 44625 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine