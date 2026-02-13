It will continue to get warmer in Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Friday
Kyiv • UNN
On most of Ukraine's territory, February 13 will be cloudy with clearings. Light rains are expected in the south, east, and west, as well as fog and ice.
On Friday, February 13, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, relatively warm weather will be caused by a low atmospheric pressure field and a moist air mass.
In the south, during the day and in the east and far west of the country, we expect light rain, no precipitation in the rest of the territory. But please note that in the central, most southern, and in some western and northern regions, there will be fog in the morning, and also ice on the roads, except for the south, so be careful when driving.
It is indicated that the wind of the southeast direction will move at a speed of 5-10 m/s.
During the day, 0-5° Celsius; in Transcarpathia and the south of the country, the thermometers will reach 4-9°, in Crimea up to 15°
In Kyiv and the region on Friday, it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. The air temperature will be +1°...+3°.
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-1508.02.26, 15:58 • 44625 views