It was loud in Belgorod: reports of casualties - rosmedia

It was loud in the Russian city of Belgorod this morning. After the announcement of a missile threat, smoke was seen in the city, and there is information about victims. UNN reports this with reference to local Telegram channels.

Details

Around 11:18 a.m., a missile alert was issued in Belgorod and the district.

After that, according to local Telegram channels, smoke started to appear on Sportyvna Street.

Public media are already reporting alleged deaths. According to confirmed information, there are at least 6 dead and 10 wounded.

There are no official comments yet.

Photos and videos on social media show the damaged mall.

