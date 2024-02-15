GUR attacked the "Polyova" oil depot in the Kursk region of Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The source confirmed that Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a nighttime attack on an oil depot in Russia's Kursk region that caused a fire, but no casualties were reported.
The attack on the Polyova oil depot in the Kursk region of Russia is a special operation of the GRU, a source in the special services told UNN.
Details
A source of UNN confirmed that the night attack on the Poleva oil depot in the Kursk region was a special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Previously
The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said that an oil depot caught fire in Kursk at night as a result of a drone strike, with no preliminary injuries.