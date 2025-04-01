IT Ukraine Association together with Favbet Tech initiates the creation of an AI committee
Kyiv • UNN
The IT Ukraine Association has created an AI committee for the development of artificial intelligence. FAVBET Tech acted as the general partner. The selection of participants lasts until April 28.
The AI Committee, as a new initiative from the IT Ukraine Association, brings together leading technology companies to develop artificial intelligence in Ukraine. FAVBET Tech became the general partner of the committee, which actively invests in the development of AI technologies and supports initiatives aimed at strengthening the country's IT ecosystem, UNN reports.
According to Zaxid.net, the AI Committee was created to consolidate the efforts of market leaders in the field of artificial intelligence, promote the strategic development of the industry and address the key challenges facing the industry. As part of its activities, the committee will hold strategic sessions, round tables and market research to form a roadmap for the development of the AI sector in Ukraine.
"The AI Committee is not just a platform for exchanging ideas, but a real opportunity to jointly shape the future of Ukrainian technologies. FAVBET Tech is already actively integrating AI into its products, so it is important for us to be at the center of these changes and help build a transparent, dynamic and innovative AI ecosystem in Ukraine," commented Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.
The selection of committee members will last from March 28 to April 28, 2025.
The first stage will involve up to 20 companies operating in the field of AI and meeting certain criteria. If your company wants to become a member of the AI Committee, you need to apply.
"The Association is strengthening its leadership in IT verticals. We are moving forward by launching the next committee in the field of AI, which is of great interest in the world. Artificial intelligence has already shown the ability to be a game-changer on a global level. As with the other four committees, we will comprehensively analyze the prospects of technology and find ways to strengthen Ukrainian IT," said Maria Shevchuk, Executive Director of the IT Ukraine Association.
About FAVBET Tech
This is a technology company with Ukrainian DNA, specializing in the development of innovative solutions for the entertainment industry. The company is a resident of Diia.City and a member of the IT Ukraine Association. It is among the 50 largest product IT companies in Ukraine according to the DOU rating. Since 2022, Favbet Tech has been actively supporting cyber troops and military initiatives.