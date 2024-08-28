It is extremely difficult: Syrskyi reports to Zelensky on the situation in the Pokrovske direction

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 17065 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 36462 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152056 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151199 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155197 views
It is extremely difficult: Syrskyi reports to Zelensky on the situation in the Pokrovske direction

It is extremely difficult: Syrskyi reports to Zelensky on the situation in the Pokrovske direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102378 views

The President of Ukraine received information about the difficult situation in the Pokrovsk sector, where the main Russian forces are concentrated. He was also briefed on the operation in Kursk region and the increase in the territory under control.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi heard a report from the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation in Pokrovske and other areas in Donetsk region - the key Russian efforts and the largest forces are concentrated there, UNN reports.

"The most important thing. The front. There was a report from the Commander-in-Chief. Pokrovske and other areas in Donetsk region. It is extremely difficult, the key Russian efforts and the largest forces are concentrated there, and the stability of each of our units, our ability to destroy the occupier is very important now," Zelensky said during his evening video address.

The Head of State also thanked every soldier and every commander who hold the positions.

In addition, according to Zelensky, the Chief of Staff reported on the operation in the Kursk region.

"We continue to increase the area of our control in certain areas near the border of Ukraine. Today, like every day, we have replenished our exchange fund. Thank you, soldiers! This is what will help bring many of our people home from Russian captivity. We must also understand now that all the tension we have transferred to Russia means that they cannot put even more pressure on our Donetsk region," he summarized.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of enemy attacks increased to 111, occupants are active in three sectors28.08.24, 17:15 • 19773 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

