It is extremely difficult: Syrskyi reports to Zelensky on the situation in the Pokrovske direction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi heard a report from the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation in Pokrovske and other areas in Donetsk region - the key Russian efforts and the largest forces are concentrated there, UNN reports.

"The most important thing. The front. There was a report from the Commander-in-Chief. Pokrovske and other areas in Donetsk region. It is extremely difficult, the key Russian efforts and the largest forces are concentrated there, and the stability of each of our units, our ability to destroy the occupier is very important now," Zelensky said during his evening video address.

The Head of State also thanked every soldier and every commander who hold the positions.

In addition, according to Zelensky, the Chief of Staff reported on the operation in the Kursk region.

"We continue to increase the area of our control in certain areas near the border of Ukraine. Today, like every day, we have replenished our exchange fund. Thank you, soldiers! This is what will help bring many of our people home from Russian captivity. We must also understand now that all the tension we have transferred to Russia means that they cannot put even more pressure on our Donetsk region," he summarized.

