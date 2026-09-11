It has become known how many troops and pieces of equipment Russia lost at the front over the past day

The total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have reached approximately 1,503,880 military personnel. In the past day alone, Russia lost another 1,490 personnel, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, UNN writes.

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As of September 11, the enemy’s total losses also include 12,341 tanks, 25,312 armored combat vehicles, 49,516 artillery systems, 2,109 MLRS, and 1,622 air defense systems.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed or damaged 2 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 64 artillery systems, 2 MLRS, and 4 air defense systems.

Russian forces also lost 1,925 operational-tactical UAVs, 23 ground robotic systems, 590 vehicles and fuel trucks, and 16 units of special equipment.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, russia’s losses have also amounted to 441 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 510,130 UAVs, 5,103 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines. The General Staff noted that the data is being уточнено.

Satellite images showed the aftermath of the strike on three carriers of "Kalibr" missiles in Novorossiysk