ISW: Russia has started transporting fuel over the Kerch bridge again

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 26666 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 26666 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133687 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139054 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229497 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229497 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168561 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162161 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162161 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146951 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146951 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214945 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214945 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112826 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112826 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201704 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea
March 1, 05:14 AM • 52822 views

March 1, 05:14 AM • 52822 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan
March 1, 05:37 AM • 61823 views

March 1, 05:37 AM • 61823 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 36305 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 102867 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102867 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 89453 views

11:06 AM • 89453 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229502 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214946 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201706 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227936 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215403 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 89453 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102867 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156574 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155432 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159287 views
ISW: Russia has started transporting fuel over the Kerch bridge again

ISW: Russia has started transporting fuel over the Kerch bridge again

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20910 views

Russia has once again started transporting fuel across the Kerch Bridge, easing some logistical restrictions but making the bridge increasingly vulnerable to strikes from Ukraine.

Footage dated June 8 shows that Russians have started transporting fuel across the Kerch Strait via a railway bridge. This is stated in a new report of the Institute for the study of war (ISW), reports UNN

Details 

According to the ISW, the Ukrainian partisan movement Atesh, based in Crimea, reported on June 10 that Russian troops had recently relocated air defense systems from the occupied Crimea to the Belgorod region. As a result, Russian air defense does not fully cover Crimea. 

Footage dated June 8 shows that Russia has started transporting fuel across the Kerch Strait via a railway bridge

- the report says. 

At the end of April, the southern operational command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Russian authorities have not transported fuel across the railway bridge across the Kerch Strait since March 2024 due to the threat of a Ukrainian strike on the bridge during the passage of vehicles with fuel, which could lead to a fire and possible destruction of the bridge. 

On June 10, the Ukrainian military newspaper Militarny estimated that Ukrainian strikes on railway barges across the Kerch Strait on May 30 prompted the Russian authorities to start transporting fuel across the railway bridge again. 

Analysts note that it is unclear whether the Russian authorities will continue to use the railway bridge across the Kerch Strait to transport fuel and logistics to the occupied Crimea in the near and medium term.  the ISW believes that this would probably ease some logistical restrictions as Russia tries to compensate for the loss of ferries across the Strait, but would make the bridge across the Kerch Strait increasingly vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes.

Russians can't protect the Crimean Bridge from the sea, because there is nothing - Pletenchuk06.06.24, 10:16 • 30996 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
krymCrimea

