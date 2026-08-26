Israel's Defense Minister visited troops in Syria; Damascus called it illegal

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz visited Israeli troops in southern Syria on August 25. Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called his visit illegal and a violation of the country’s sovereignty, AFP reports, UNN writes.

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Israeli troops are stationed in the territory of the so-called buffer zone following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Previously, the area was patrolled by UN forces.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to take measures to force Israel to stop violating the country’s territorial integrity.

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Katz said that Israeli troops would remain in southern Syria as long as threats to Israel’s security exist.

“Measures to counter threats, destroy the remnants of the old regime, and prevent the dangerous strengthening of the new regime are carried out here every day,” Katz said.

Following the fall of the Assad regime, Israel carried out hundreds of strikes on Syrian territory and repeatedly conducted military operations in the country. Last week, Israeli forces struck the decommissioned Abu al-Duhur airbase in northwestern Syria.

Israel acknowledged the strike on a Syrian air base after criticism from the United States