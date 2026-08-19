Israel acknowledged the strike on a Syrian air base after criticism from the United States
Kyiv • UNN
Israel confirmed the strike on the Abu al-Duhur air base in Syria over the threat of a Turkish troop deployment. The United States called the attack an unnecessary escalation and urged the avoidance of incidents.
Israel carried out a strike on the Abu al-Duhur military airbase near Aleppo in northwestern Syria, after which the United States called the attack an "unnecessary escalation." CNN reports, according to UNN.
Details
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the strike and said it was prompted by the threat of a possible deployment of Turkish troops at the base. According to him, Israel had previously warned Syria that such a presence would pose a threat to its security.
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Israel has repeatedly warned Syria that such a deployment would pose a threat to Israel's security. Israel will not tolerate threats to its security and will welcome a return to the status quo
The United States criticized the strike even before the Israeli prime minister's statement. U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said Washington was "deeply concerned" about the attack and called on the parties to avoid further military incidents.
Israel and Syria officially have no diplomatic relations, but negotiations on security between the countries are continuing with the mediation of Donald Trump's administration.
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