Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip kills six people

At least six Palestinians were killed as a result of an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening, August 18. Palestinian sources reported this, while the Israeli military said that several Hamas leaders were the targets of the attack, UNN writes.

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According to Shifa Hospital, there were also people wounded in the strike. Their number and the identities of those killed have not yet been clarified.

The Palestinian side said that the Israeli military struck a café in the port area of Gaza City in the northern part of the Strip. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on this information.

At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces said they had attacked several Hamas commanders in the Al-Shati area. According to the Israeli side, they were planning attacks on Israeli servicemen in the Gaza Strip.

The strike occurred amid a ceasefire that has been effectively in place in Gaza since October 2025. Despite this, deadly attacks in the region continue.

Eight Muslim countries condemned Israel’s rejection of the U.S. plan for Gaza