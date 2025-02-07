Israeli Prime Minister says Saudi Arabia “can create a Palestinian state” on its territory
Kyiv • UNN
Benjamin Netanyahu said that Saudi Arabia has enough land to create a Palestinian state. He also called the Palestinian state a “security threat” after the events of October 7.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Channel 14 that Saudi Arabia has enough land to give the Palestinians a state.
Transmits to UNN with reference to Anadolu Ajansı.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that the Palestinians create their own state in Saudi Arabia, not in their own homeland
In an interview with Channel 14, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Saudi Arabia has enough territory to create a state for the Palestinians.
The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia, they have a lot of land there
The head of the Israeli government also called the Palestinian state a "security threat.
After October 7? Do you know what that is? There was a Palestinian state, it was called Gaza. Hamas-led Gaza was a Palestinian state, and look what we got
We have the largest massacre since the Holocaust
Recall
Israel's defense minister ordered a plan to allow residents to "voluntarily leave" Gaza after supporting Trump's idea of turning the Strip into a "Riviera." The plan drew international condemnation and criticism from Hamas.
Trump and Putin may meet in Saudi Arabia or UAE - Reuters03.02.25, 13:55 • 40150 views