Israeli Prime Minister says Saudi Arabia “can create a Palestinian state” on its territory

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54046 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100813 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104357 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121228 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101704 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128002 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103360 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113267 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116887 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161317 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105173 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101425 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 81010 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110047 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104424 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121228 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128002 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161317 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151526 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183683 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104424 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110047 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137910 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139675 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167509 views
Israeli Prime Minister says Saudi Arabia “can create a Palestinian state” on its territory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46797 views

Benjamin Netanyahu said that Saudi Arabia has enough land to create a Palestinian state. He also called the Palestinian state a “security threat” after the events of October 7.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Channel 14 that Saudi Arabia has enough land to give the Palestinians a state.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Anadolu Ajansı.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that the Palestinians create their own state in Saudi Arabia, not in their own homeland

In an interview with Channel 14, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Saudi Arabia has enough territory to create a state for the Palestinians.

The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia, they have a lot of land there

- Netanyahu said.

The head of the Israeli government also called the Palestinian state a "security threat.

After October 7? Do you know what that is? There was a Palestinian state, it was called Gaza. Hamas-led Gaza was a Palestinian state, and look what we got

- he said, 
We have the largest massacre since the Holocaust

- said the Prime Minister of Israel

Israel's defense minister ordered a plan to allow residents to "voluntarily leave" Gaza after supporting Trump's idea of turning the Strip into a "Riviera." The plan drew international condemnation and criticism from Hamas.

Trump and Putin may meet in Saudi Arabia or UAE - Reuters03.02.25, 13:55 • 40150 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

