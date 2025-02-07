Israeli Prime Minister says Saudi Arabia “can create a Palestinian state” on its territory

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Channel 14 that Saudi Arabia has enough land to give the Palestinians a state.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Anadolu Ajansı.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that the Palestinians create their own state in Saudi Arabia, not in their own homeland

In an interview with Channel 14, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Saudi Arabia has enough territory to create a state for the Palestinians.

The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia, they have a lot of land there - Netanyahu said.

The head of the Israeli government also called the Palestinian state a "security threat.

After October 7? Do you know what that is? There was a Palestinian state, it was called Gaza. Hamas-led Gaza was a Palestinian state, and look what we got - he said,

We have the largest massacre since the Holocaust - said the Prime Minister of Israel

Recall

Israel's defense minister ordered a plan to allow residents to "voluntarily leave" Gaza after supporting Trump's idea of turning the Strip into a "Riviera." The plan drew international condemnation and criticism from Hamas.

