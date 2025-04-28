Israel strikes southern suburbs of Beirut: details

On Sunday, April 27, Israeli military aircraft struck the southern suburbs of Beirut. This was reported by the Associated Press, reports UNN.

Details

According to the press service of the IDF, the Israeli army targeted warehouses of guided missiles for Hezbollah militants, which were located in the Hadat area, south of the capital of Lebanon. As a result, a large cloud of smoke rose above the area where, according to the Israeli army, these warehouses were located.

The Israeli military warned that their target was exclusively militant facilities and urged civilians to move at least 300 meters away from the site before the strike. After that, two warning strikes took place, writes Associated Press.

Then Israeli planes appeared over the city, after which residents of the Lebanese capital heard explosions, the report said.

Let us remind you

As a result of an explosion in the Shahid Rajaee port, which is located near the large coastal city of Bandar Abbas in Iran, more than 20 people died. More than 1,000 were injured. Most of the victims have already been discharged from hospitals.