Israel deports passengers of ship with Greta Thunberg heading to Gaza

Israel has decided to deport the passengers of a humanitarian vessel that attempted to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip and on board which was activist Greta Thunberg, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in X, writes UNN.

The passengers of the "selfie yacht" arrived at Ben Gurion Airport to fly out of Israel and return to their homeland. - the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Some of the passengers were scheduled to fly out within a few hours, the diplomatic service said. At the airport, the passengers were reportedly met by consuls from their homeland.

"Those who refuse to sign deportation documents and leave Israel will appear before a judicial body in accordance with Israeli law to obtain permission for their deportation," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Addition

Israeli forces took control of a ship with aid for Gaza, on board which was activist Greta Thunberg. Later, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that it was under Israeli control, calling it a "selfie yacht".