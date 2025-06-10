$41.400.07
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Israel deports passengers of ship with Greta Thunberg heading to Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1642 views

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced the deportation of passengers from the "selfie-yacht" that tried to break the blockade of Gaza. Some of the passengers are already flying out, others may face trial.

Israel deports passengers of ship with Greta Thunberg heading to Gaza
x.com/RimaHas

Israel has decided to deport the passengers of a humanitarian vessel that attempted to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip and on board which was activist Greta Thunberg, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in X, writes UNN.

The passengers of the "selfie yacht" arrived at Ben Gurion Airport to fly out of Israel and return to their homeland.

- the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Some of the passengers were scheduled to fly out within a few hours, the diplomatic service said. At the airport, the passengers were reportedly met by consuls from their homeland.

"Those who refuse to sign deportation documents and leave Israel will appear before a judicial body in accordance with Israeli law to obtain permission for their deportation," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Addition

Israeli forces took control of a ship with aid for Gaza, on board which was activist Greta Thunberg. Later, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that it was under Israeli control, calling it a "selfie yacht".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Israel
Greta Thunberg
Gaza Strip
