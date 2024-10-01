Israel announces intensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has begun to strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. This was reported by IDF spokesman Avihayeh Adrai and the Haaretz publication, UNN reports.

Details

"We are currently attacking strategic Hezbollah targets in Beirut," Adraei wrote.

The Israeli media also reports on IDF strikes on the Lebanese city of Sidon, located in the suburbs of Beirut.

Lebanese security authorities reported that Israeli tanks have not crossed the border yet. However, intense shelling took place in the Litani River area, and Israeli aircraft could be heard in southern Lebanon.

At this time, air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel. Later, three rockets were fired from Lebanon and landed in open territory in northern Israel.

Recall

Israel is preparing for a short-term ground operation in South Lebanon against Hezbollah. The goal is to push the forces back from the border and destroy infrastructure, including weapons depots.