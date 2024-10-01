Israel announces intensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 73444 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104295 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168292 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138548 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143532 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139197 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182764 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112092 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173253 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104760 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
Israel announces intensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israel announces intensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17041 views

IDF launches attacks on Hezbollah's strategic targets in Beirut and Sidon.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has begun to strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. This was reported by IDF spokesman Avihayeh Adrai and the Haaretz publication, UNN reports.

Details

"We are currently attacking strategic Hezbollah targets in Beirut," Adraei wrote.

The Israeli media also reports on IDF strikes on the Lebanese city of Sidon, located in the suburbs of Beirut.

Lebanese security authorities reported that Israeli tanks have not crossed the border yet. However, intense shelling took place in the Litani River area, and Israeli aircraft could be heard in southern Lebanon.

At this time, air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel. Later, three rockets were fired from Lebanon and landed in open territory in northern Israel.

Recall

Israel is preparing for a short-term ground operation in South Lebanon against Hezbollah. The goal is to push the forces back from the border and destroy infrastructure, including weapons depots.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon

Contact us about advertising