Iryna Mudra has been detained and is undergoing investigative procedures at NABU — MP

Former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra has been detained. This was reported by Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko, according to UNN.

Iryna Mudra has been detained. She is currently undergoing investigative procedures at NABU. She will spend tonight in a temporary detention facility - the MP reported.

However, information about Iryna Mudra's detention has not yet been officially confirmed.

Earlier

the President dismissed Iryna Mudra from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President. The relevant Decree No. 734/2026 was signed on August 19.

This happened after NABU and SAPO reported that suspicions had been announced in a case as part of the special operation "Forrest Gump" "to eliminate high-level corruption, in which a group of individuals that organized and ensured the legalization of funds obtained through criminal means was exposed."

"The case concerns UAH 150 million in cash which, according to the investigation, was introduced into legal circulation through a series of accounts belonging to shell companies to pay bail for one of the members of the criminal organization in the "Midas" case. The group included the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, a former Member of Parliament, the chairperson of the board of a state-owned bank, the chairperson of the supervisory board of a state-owned bank, and other individuals. To implement the scheme, the group used a state-owned bank and the accounts of controlled enterprises. Each stage of the criminal plan was coordinated and controlled by him," NABU stated.