Iran will elect a new president today after the death of Ebrahim Raisi
Today, Iran will elect a new president after the death of former President Ebrahim Raisi, with the main candidates being Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Massoud Pesheshkyan.
Details
Today, Iran will hold presidential elections, which were postponed due to the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May. Six candidates are running in the election, with former Tehran mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who is close to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, considered the main favorite.
Two ultra-conservative candidates have already withdrawn from the race, leaving Qalibaf and reformist Massoud Paezeshkian in the frontrunner. Paezeshkian has emphasized the need to improve relations with the United States in order to lift sanctions that have hit Iran's economy hard, forcing the country to struggle with high inflation and unemployment.
