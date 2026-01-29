$42.770.19
Iran rejects Trump's threats and declares readiness to respond to US actions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the full combat readiness of the country's armed forces. This came amid threats from US President Donald Trump regarding a possible military strike on Tehran.

Iran rejects Trump's threats and declares readiness to respond to US actions

Iran has stated that its armed forces are ready to respond immediately and decisively to any aggression. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi amid threats from US President Donald Trump regarding a possible military strike on Tehran, reports UNN.

Details

According to Araghchi, the Iranian armed forces are currently on full alert.

Our brave armed forces are ready - with fingers on the trigger - to respond immediately and powerfully to any aggression against our beloved land, air and sea

 - the post says.

In addition, he recalled past experience.

The valuable lessons learned from the 12-day war have allowed us to respond even stronger, faster and deeper

 - says Araghchi.

The official also emphasized readiness for a fair nuclear deal and assured that Tehran does not seek to possess nuclear weapons.

At the same time, Iran has always welcomed a mutually beneficial, fair and equitable nuclear deal - on equal terms and free from coercion, threats and intimidation - that guarantees Iran's rights to peaceful nuclear technology and guarantees the absence of nuclear weapons. Such weapons have no place in our security calculations, and we have never sought to acquire them

- Araghchi emphasized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on Iran to negotiate a nuclear deal, warning of the consequences of refusal. Tehran declared full combat readiness and threatened retaliatory strikes.

Alla Kiosak

