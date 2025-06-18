Iran cut off external internet access due to Israeli cyberattacks: only internal resources are available in the country

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
08:06 AM • 468 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 7184 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
03:00 AM • 28839 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 69600 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 202094 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 213871 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 197127 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 227494 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192071 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171787 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
5.5m/s
45%
750mm
Popular news
A 17-year-old girl died under a train in the Odesa regionJune 17, 11:27 PM • 32769 views
Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState mapsJune 18, 12:22 AM • 30598 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the USJune 18, 02:08 AM • 41364 views
Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to Kyiv02:35 AM • 15678 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 2104:45 AM • 48716 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 101876 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 330125 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 370091 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 375357 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 445139 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Canada
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 65879 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 126193 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 138815 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 198832 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118750 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
TikTok
Brent Crude
Spotify

Iran cut off external internet access due to Israeli cyberattacks: only internal resources are available in the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

Iran partially disconnected from the global internet due to possible Israeli cyberattacks. Authorities have restricted access to the network. It was also recommended to delete WhatsApp.

Iran cut off external internet access due to Israeli cyberattacks: only internal resources are available in the country

Iran has partially disconnected from the global internet in response to possible cyberattacks from Israel.

This was reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

Since the beginning of the week, the Iranian authorities have begun to restrict public access to the Internet, reducing the bandwidth of networks and warning of a complete shutdown by Tuesday evening. The government also recommended that citizens delete the WhatsApp application.

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said that these restrictions were temporary. "The speed reduction was temporary, targeted and controlled, aimed at countering cyberattacks," said Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani during a television broadcast.

The restrictions were a response to the escalation of the conflict with Israel, which escalated after the air strike on Iranian territory on June 12. Against the background of these events, Iranians complain about the loss of access to important services, including messengers, navigation programs, and in some cases, to the Internet itself.

According to Cloudflare, on Tuesday, two leading mobile operators in Iran completely stopped working.

In addition, according to The New York Times, users are facing increasing difficulties in using VPNs – tools that traditionally allow Iranians to bypass Facebook blocks, Instagram and other resources.

As of now, the following is known:

The Iranian government has left the National Information Network available, which allows viewing only internal resources. As noted, "a network of government-approved sites that are not connected to the outside world mostly remains accessible to people in Iran."

Reference

The Iranian government has previously used a similar practice – disconnecting the Internet as a means of countering both external threats and internal protests. The situation indicates an increase in cyber tension against the background of the armed confrontation with Israel.   

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldTechnologies
Israel
The New York Times
Facebook
Instagram
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9