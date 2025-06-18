Iran cut off external internet access due to Israeli cyberattacks: only internal resources are available in the country

Iran has partially disconnected from the global internet in response to possible cyberattacks from Israel.

Details

Since the beginning of the week, the Iranian authorities have begun to restrict public access to the Internet, reducing the bandwidth of networks and warning of a complete shutdown by Tuesday evening. The government also recommended that citizens delete the WhatsApp application.

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said that these restrictions were temporary. "The speed reduction was temporary, targeted and controlled, aimed at countering cyberattacks," said Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani during a television broadcast.

The restrictions were a response to the escalation of the conflict with Israel, which escalated after the air strike on Iranian territory on June 12. Against the background of these events, Iranians complain about the loss of access to important services, including messengers, navigation programs, and in some cases, to the Internet itself.



According to Cloudflare, on Tuesday, two leading mobile operators in Iran completely stopped working.

In addition, according to The New York Times, users are facing increasing difficulties in using VPNs – tools that traditionally allow Iranians to bypass Facebook blocks, Instagram and other resources.



As of now, the following is known:

The Iranian government has left the National Information Network available, which allows viewing only internal resources. As noted, "a network of government-approved sites that are not connected to the outside world mostly remains accessible to people in Iran."

Reference

The Iranian government has previously used a similar practice – disconnecting the Internet as a means of countering both external threats and internal protests. The situation indicates an increase in cyber tension against the background of the armed confrontation with Israel.