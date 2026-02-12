IOC President Kirsty Coventry commented on Heraskevych's disqualification at the 2026 Olympics

Photo: pixabay

Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee, openly commented on the decision to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

I thought it would be quite important to come here and talk to him face-to-face. No one, especially me, has any questions about the message itself; it is powerful; it is a message of remembrance. It's a shame we couldn't find a solution. I really wanted him to perform. It's an emotional morning. However, it's about the rules and requirements that apply to this case. We must maintain a safe environment for everyone. It's sad that this means no messages are allowed. - said Coventry.

She emphasized that a personal meeting with Heraskevych was important for her and that she herself would like to see the athlete on the track, but rules remain a priority.

The disqualification decision caused a wide resonance. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities supported the NOC of Ukraine and Vladyslav Heraskevych in his desire to use the "helmet of remembrance."

Recall

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of remembrance" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told reporters that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic Code.