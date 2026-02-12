$43.030.06
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 7826 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 17748 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 63312 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 43347 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 54994 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 43692 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 34724 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 29563 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 59474 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
IOC President Kirsty Coventry commented on Heraskevych's disqualification at the 2026 Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

IOC President Kirsty Coventry commented on the disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych at the 2026 Winter Olympics. She noted that rules are a priority, despite the importance of messages of remembrance.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry commented on Heraskevych's disqualification at the 2026 Olympics
Photo: pixabay

Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee, openly commented on the decision to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

I thought it would be quite important to come here and talk to him face-to-face. No one, especially me, has any questions about the message itself; it is powerful; it is a message of remembrance. It's a shame we couldn't find a solution. I really wanted him to perform. It's an emotional morning. However, it's about the rules and requirements that apply to this case. We must maintain a safe environment for everyone. It's sad that this means no messages are allowed.

- said Coventry.

She emphasized that a personal meeting with Heraskevych was important for her and that she herself would like to see the athlete on the track, but rules remain a priority.

The disqualification decision caused a wide resonance. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities supported the NOC of Ukraine and Vladyslav Heraskevych in his desire to use the "helmet of remembrance."

Recall

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of remembrance" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told reporters that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic Code.

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsNews of the WorldOlympics
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Reuters
Ukraine