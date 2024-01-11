ukenru
Investigation in bribery case of ex-head of Ternopil regional council completed

Investigation in bribery case of ex-head of Ternopil regional council completed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24706 views

The pre-trial investigation into the bribery case of former Ternopil City Council Chairman Mykhailo Holovko, who is accused of taking a bribe from a volunteer businessman, has been completed.

A pre-trial investigation has been completed in the case of the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, who is suspected of asking for and receiving a bribe from a volunteer businessman. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

On January 11, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor decided to complete the pre-trial investigation in the case against the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, who is suspected of requesting and receiving an undue benefit from a businessman-volunteer. 

 , the statement said.

Details

It is reported that as of today, NABU detectives, on behalf of the prosecutor, have opened the criminal proceedings to the defense for review.

"In June 2023, the head of the Ternopil Regional Council was exposed red-handed immediately after receiving more than UAH 600 thousand. The official demanded these funds for the approval and inclusion in the list of objects requiring budgetary funding for the overhaul of a local road, as well as the subsequent signing of the acts of work performed by a utility company of the Ternopil Regional Council," the statement said.

26.06.23, 19:42 • 746515 views

On the same day, two deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration were caught extorting almost UAH 2 million from the same businessman.

The SAPO noted that on January 10, 2024, the investigation materials against the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council were separated into a separate proceeding. The person was also notified of a new suspicion. His actions are currently classified under Part 4 of Article 368 and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation against the deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military District Administration is ongoing. 

- SAP informs.  

Recall

On June 26, 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine reportedthat it had detained the head of the Ternopil Regional Council and two deputy heads of the Ternopil Military-Civilian Administration for bribery.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

