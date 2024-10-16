Invaders shelled Kherson region: 6 wounded, infrastructure damaged
The enemy attacked 15 settlements of Kherson region, including Kherson. Critical infrastructure, an educational institution, residential buildings and cars were damaged, and 6 people were injured.
Several settlements in Kherson region came under enemy shelling and air strikes. Unfortunately, there are wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.
Details
The settlements attacked include Antonivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Veletynske, Inzhenerne, Stanislav, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Sablukivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Mylove and the city of Kherson.
Enemy attacks damaged critical infrastructure, an educational institution and an administrative building. Residential areas were damaged, including a multi-storey building and nine private houses. In addition, outbuildings, garages, a bus and private cars were damaged.
Six people were injured as a result of the aggression.
