During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 434 times. This was reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched an air strike on Pyatikhatki and Novodarovka.

158 UAVs of various modifications attacked Chervonodneprovka, Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

21 MLRS attacks covered Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Levadnoye, and Novoandrievka.

253 attacks were carried out on the territory of Chervonodneprovka, Gulyai-pole, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Rabota, Levadny, Malinovka, Stepnogorsk.

8 reports of housing destruction were received. Civilians were not injured.

