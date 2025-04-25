Invaders attacked Kharkiv region with drones: there is a dead person, houses and cars are damaged

$41.690.02
Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma
07:40 AM • 2484 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM • 17024 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 30715 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

April 24, 04:02 PM • 70087 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 68729 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 84935 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 175716 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 185248 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 269097 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 01:00 PM • 111590 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Popular news

lavrov: kremlin is ready for an agreement on Ukraine, but there is a nuance

April 24, 10:52 PM • 11934 views

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 13173 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

April 25, 01:15 AM • 17206 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

02:50 AM • 22774 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 18463 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 17024 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 100375 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 269097 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 159565 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
April 23, 12:40 PM • 212783 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kharkiv

UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 3178 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 28474 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 36580 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 68642 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 98421 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Euro

Kalibr (missile family)

KAB-250

Cryptocurrency

Invaders attacked Kharkiv region with drones: there is a dead person, houses and cars are damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1400 views

Russian drones attacked Kharkiv region, damaging houses, institutions and cars. There are victims and wounded. In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by invaders were repelled.

Invaders attacked Kharkiv region with drones: there is a dead person, houses and cars are damaged

As a result of the shelling by Shahed-type UAVs, as well as drones of an unidentified type in the Kharkiv region, residential buildings, institutions, and cars were damaged. 1 person died, several people were injured. 

UNN reports with a reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov. 

Details

The Kharkiv Military Administration provides information on events related to the attacks of the Russian Armed Forces on settlements in the region.

  • Kharkiv, 06:45

    As a result of the shelling by Shahed-type UAVs, 4 buildings of the restaurant complex were damaged.

    • Kharkiv, 00:35

      As a result of the shelling by Shahed-type UAVs, warehouse buildings and garage boxes caught fire. 8 private houses and one apartment building were damaged.

      • Kharkiv district, Derhachiv community, Kozacha Lopan village, 22:27

        As a result of the FPV drone shelling, a private house was on fire.

        • Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv community, Klynova Novoselivka village, 16:21

          As a result of the shelling, 4 private houses, an outbuilding and street power grids were damaged.

          • Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv community, Postolne village, 15:50

            As a result of the shelling (type being established), a residential building with an area of 90 sq.m., 2 outbuildings with an area of 36 sq.m. and grass with an area of 2.5 hectares were on fire. 

            • Chuhuiv district, Starosaltiv community, outside the village of Shestakove, 14:14

              As a result of the shelling (UAV of an unidentified type), a VAZ-21013 car with an area of 5 sq.m. was on fire. A 36-year-old man died.

              • Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv community, Klynova Novoselivka (Oleksandrivka) village, 14:13

                As a result of the shelling, a private house and three outbuildings were damaged.

                • Izyum district, Boriv community, Novoplatonivka village, 12:30

                  As a result of the MLRS shelling, coniferous litter is burning on an area of 2 hectares.

                  • Kupyansk district, Kindrashiv community, Nechvolodivka village, 11:15

                    As a result of the MLRS shelling, grass and reeds were burning on an area of 2 hectares. An 83-year-old and a 78-year-old woman were injured.

                    • Izyum district, Boriv community, Borova village, 07:31

                      As a result of the KAB shelling, the shop premises were destroyed.

                      Four attacks by invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Nova Kruzlyakivka, Zahryzove and towards Bohuslavka.

                      Let us remind you

                      On the night of April 25, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs, several hits were recorded on the territory of enterprises. As a result of the attack, fires broke out, information about the victims is being clarified.

                      Ihor Telezhnikov

                      Ihor Telezhnikov

                      War
                      Oleh Syniehubov
                      Shahed-136
                      Kharkiv
