Invaders attacked Kharkiv region with drones: there is a dead person, houses and cars are damaged

As a result of the shelling by Shahed-type UAVs, as well as drones of an unidentified type in the Kharkiv region, residential buildings, institutions, and cars were damaged. 1 person died, several people were injured.

UNN reports with a reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

The Kharkiv Military Administration provides information on events related to the attacks of the Russian Armed Forces on settlements in the region.

Kharkiv, 06:45

As a result of the shelling by Shahed-type UAVs, 4 buildings of the restaurant complex were damaged.

Kharkiv, 00:35

As a result of the shelling by Shahed-type UAVs, warehouse buildings and garage boxes caught fire. 8 private houses and one apartment building were damaged.

Kharkiv district, Derhachiv community, Kozacha Lopan village, 22:27

As a result of the FPV drone shelling, a private house was on fire.

Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv community, Klynova Novoselivka village, 16:21

As a result of the shelling, 4 private houses, an outbuilding and street power grids were damaged.

Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv community, Postolne village, 15:50

As a result of the shelling (type being established), a residential building with an area of 90 sq.m., 2 outbuildings with an area of 36 sq.m. and grass with an area of 2.5 hectares were on fire.

Chuhuiv district, Starosaltiv community, outside the village of Shestakove, 14:14

As a result of the shelling (UAV of an unidentified type), a VAZ-21013 car with an area of 5 sq.m. was on fire. A 36-year-old man died.

Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv community, Klynova Novoselivka (Oleksandrivka) village, 14:13

As a result of the shelling, a private house and three outbuildings were damaged.

Izyum district, Boriv community, Novoplatonivka village, 12:30

As a result of the MLRS shelling, coniferous litter is burning on an area of 2 hectares.

Kupyansk district, Kindrashiv community, Nechvolodivka village, 11:15

As a result of the MLRS shelling, grass and reeds were burning on an area of 2 hectares. An 83-year-old and a 78-year-old woman were injured.

Izyum district, Boriv community, Borova village, 07:31

As a result of the KAB shelling, the shop premises were destroyed.

Four attacks by invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Nova Kruzlyakivka, Zahryzove and towards Bohuslavka.

On the night of April 25, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs, several hits were recorded on the territory of enterprises. As a result of the attack, fires broke out, information about the victims is being clarified.