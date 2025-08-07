$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18794 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21305 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52005 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 68569 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 59191 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 39948 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 43115 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55485 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55557 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 119577 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
50%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 36284 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideo08:55 AM • 35065 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 43772 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 4344 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 13128 views
Publications
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 13171 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18807 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21324 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 43817 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52029 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 43827 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 115923 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 126390 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 118635 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 130230 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Coca-Cola
S-300 missile system

Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18869 views

The bill on excise tax on sugary drinks could increase their price by 10-20%. The initiative aims to improve public health and generate additional budget revenue.

Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%

Sweet carbonated drinks in Ukraine may increase in price by 10-20% if the bill providing for the introduction of an excise tax on sweet and flavored drinks is adopted. However, the bill has been in the Verkhovna Rada for more than two years, and it is currently unknown when, in theory, it can be considered in the first reading.

This was stated in a comment to UNN by People's Deputy, one of the authors of the bill, head of the VR Committee on State Power Organization, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, Olena Shuliak.

Details

As Shuliak said, the bill was registered back in 2023, but it has not yet been possible to move it. Only on July 17, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy supported bill No. 9032-1, moreover, at the beginning of February 2025, the bill was included in the Verkhovna Rada's agenda.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the excise tax on sugary carbonated drinks17.07.24, 16:32 • 24745 views

However, it is currently not possible to pass it through the session hall even in the first reading. Not because of the specifics of the bill, but because many important legislative initiatives do not make it to the agenda today. For comparison - our bill No. 10308, which aims to streamline the rules for placing MAFs and parking lots in Ukraine and the conditions for obtaining permits for this, like bill No. 9032-1, was registered back in 2023, but it has also not been able to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada for more than two years. Moreover, now bills that are Ukraine's obligations under the Ukraine Facility program, under which we receive 50 billion euros from the EU until 2027, do not always make it to the agenda. So I repeat - political will is needed

- Shuliak noted.

She emphasized that she cannot predict how much the prices of Coca-Cola, Fanta, Pepsi and juice-containing carbonated drinks may increase.

But, as far as I know, there are forecasts that drinks such as Coca-Cola, Fanta, Pepsi and juice-containing carbonated drinks may increase in price by 10-20%. To compensate for this, some manufacturers may, for example, reduce the volume of packaging - for example, instead of 2 liters - 1.75 liters, to be able to keep the current price, or simply reduce the sugar content so as not to fall under the excise tax.

- adds the people's deputy.

MPs want to oblige supermarkets to indicate two prices on the label for a product: what is known23.12.24, 16:04 • 18632 views

She also emphasized that this is an important bill and the introduction of an excise tax on sweet drinks is not just another tax initiative.

In my opinion, this is a step that, in addition to additional budget revenues, will contribute to the health of our citizens. Ukraine is already facing the consequences of excessive sugar consumption: 91% of deaths are from non-communicable diseases, most of which are cardiovascular. One liter of sweet carbonated water contains more than the daily norm of sugar - and millions of Ukrainians, including children, consume such drinks every day. Therefore, the excise tax is a mechanism that will reduce the availability of harmful drinks and become a tool for disease prevention. In general, this is not a purely Ukrainian initiative - the world has long chosen this path. More than 50 countries have already introduced taxes on sweet drinks, and our rate of 0.1 euro per liter corresponds to the average European level. We have taken into account the experience of the EU and adapted it to Ukrainian realities. This initiative was supported by relevant committees, and it complies with Ukraine's international obligations within the framework of European integration. This is a step that will not only reduce the consumption of harmful products, but also strengthen state policy in the field of healthcare.

- adds the people's deputy.

In addition, according to her, it is fundamentally important that additional funds will not just go to the budget, but will be clearly directed to socially beneficial things. Half of the proceeds will go to the prevention of infectious and non-infectious diseases, the other half - to school meals.

That is, we are not just limiting sugar consumption, but also investing in the health of Ukrainians - both current and future. This is a responsible approach that allows the state not to patch up the consequences, but to work proactively.

- Shuliak summarized.

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that a bill was registered in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for the introduction of an excise tax on sweet and flavored drinks, which could increase the prices of these drinks by 5 hryvnias.

In a comment to UNN, People's Deputy, member of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Nina Yuzhanina said that if the bill is adopted, according to the Ministry of Finance's calculations, budget revenues will amount to 6.9 billion hryvnias per year.

She emphasized that given that large associations have written objections to the implementation of this tax, it is probably not being considered.

And so that we all understand, although they say that such a tax exists in more than 50% of the world's countries, ... we (have - ed.) difficulties in administration. Even the fact that the taxation of such harmful goods as tobacco products and alcohol has been working for years does not give much result. That is, there is a very large shadow sector of production, and, for example, it is not very successful in fighting for the health of the nation by solving these issues through raising taxes. Therefore, I cannot even understand how this will affect... 0.1 euro from the sugar content per 1 liter of drink.

- Yuzhanina noted.

Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all31.07.25, 15:18 • 98056 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPublications
Olena Shuliak
Verkhovna Rada
Coca-Cola
European Union
Ukraine