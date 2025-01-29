Interpol has limited Russia's requests since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Kasap

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Interpol General Secretariat has imposed restrictions on the requests that Russia has sent for processing. This was announced by the head of the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police of Ukraine Vitaliy Kasap during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Interpol General Secretariat has decided to impose appropriate restrictive measures on the Russian Federation, in particular on any requests they send for processing, including the publication of relevant maps through the Interpol General Secretariat.

Accordingly, the Interpol General Secretariat screens all requests from NCB Moscow for compliance with Interpol's rules, including Article 3, which prohibits in principle the processing of any data relating to religion, race, military situations, and politics, - said Vitaliy Kasap.

