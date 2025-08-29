$41.320.08
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 26799 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 45176 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 114556 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 62932 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 74956 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 110817 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 124174 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 105315 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 117778 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84727 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
International Day Against Nuclear Tests and Day of Remembrance for Defenders of Ukraine: what is celebrated on August 29

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

August 29 marks the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, established by the UN in 2009. In Ukraine, the Day of Remembrance for Defenders is also honored, established in 2019 in memory of those who died in the struggle for independence.

International Day Against Nuclear Tests and Day of Remembrance for Defenders of Ukraine: what is celebrated on August 29

Today, August 29, the world observes the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, which aims to intensify efforts to end nuclear tests, and in Ukraine, it is the Day of Remembrance of Defenders of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

International Day Against Nuclear Tests

In accordance with Resolution No. 64/35, adopted at the 64th session of the UN General Assembly on December 2, 2009, August 29 was declared the International Day Against Nuclear Tests.

This event aims to intensify the efforts of world states, international and non-governmental organizations to end nuclear tests.

The aforementioned Resolution calls on humanity to be conscious of the problem and understand the danger of nuclear tests. Only with the prohibition of nuclear tests and the destruction of nuclear weapons can the guarantee of safe and fruitful coexistence of all countries in the world be achieved.

It should be noted that the victims of more than 2000 nuclear tests were most often people from the most vulnerable groups of the population.

Trump spoke about negotiations with Russia on nuclear disarmament: what Beijing replied27.08.25, 12:48 • 8704 views

Day of Remembrance of Defenders of Ukraine

In 2019, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "in support of public initiatives and with the aim of honoring the memory of servicemen and participants of volunteer formations who died in the struggle for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, perpetuating their heroism, strengthening patriotic spirit," established in Ukraine the Day of Remembrance of Defenders of Ukraine who died in the struggle for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, to be celebrated annually on August 29.

The event was initiated in 2019 in honor of the anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy.

Ukrainian drones hit over 900 targets in 24 hours - SBS Command28.08.25, 19:52 • 3206 views

Church holiday 

On August 29, Orthodox Christians commemorate the Beheading of the Prophet, Forerunner, and Baptist of the Lord John – the violent death of the great prophet of God. Saint Prophet John fearlessly exposed King Herod for his sinful relationship with Herodias – the wife of his own brother, whom he shamelessly brought into his house. For his truthful word, John was imprisoned. During a lavish banquet on the occasion of his birthday, Herod invited the young Salome – Herodias's daughter – to dance. The girl's dance so impressed the king that he solemnly swore to fulfill any of her wishes. Instigated by her mother, Salome cruelly asked for John the Baptist's head on a platter.

Despite his inner fear of public condemnation, Herod did not dare to break his promise – and the execution was soon carried out. The prophet's disciples buried his honorable body with respect, and Salome herself, according to tradition, was destined to die tragically soon after: in winter, during a walk, she fell through the ice and drowned, as if nature itself repaid her for her cruelty.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
United Nations General Assembly
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine