International Day Against Nuclear Tests and Day of Remembrance for Defenders of Ukraine: what is celebrated on August 29

Today, August 29, the world observes the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, which aims to intensify efforts to end nuclear tests, and in Ukraine, it is the Day of Remembrance of Defenders of Ukraine, writes UNN.

International Day Against Nuclear Tests

In accordance with Resolution No. 64/35, adopted at the 64th session of the UN General Assembly on December 2, 2009, August 29 was declared the International Day Against Nuclear Tests.

This event aims to intensify the efforts of world states, international and non-governmental organizations to end nuclear tests.

The aforementioned Resolution calls on humanity to be conscious of the problem and understand the danger of nuclear tests. Only with the prohibition of nuclear tests and the destruction of nuclear weapons can the guarantee of safe and fruitful coexistence of all countries in the world be achieved.

It should be noted that the victims of more than 2000 nuclear tests were most often people from the most vulnerable groups of the population.

Day of Remembrance of Defenders of Ukraine

In 2019, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "in support of public initiatives and with the aim of honoring the memory of servicemen and participants of volunteer formations who died in the struggle for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, perpetuating their heroism, strengthening patriotic spirit," established in Ukraine the Day of Remembrance of Defenders of Ukraine who died in the struggle for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, to be celebrated annually on August 29.

The event was initiated in 2019 in honor of the anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy.

Church holiday

On August 29, Orthodox Christians commemorate the Beheading of the Prophet, Forerunner, and Baptist of the Lord John – the violent death of the great prophet of God. Saint Prophet John fearlessly exposed King Herod for his sinful relationship with Herodias – the wife of his own brother, whom he shamelessly brought into his house. For his truthful word, John was imprisoned. During a lavish banquet on the occasion of his birthday, Herod invited the young Salome – Herodias's daughter – to dance. The girl's dance so impressed the king that he solemnly swore to fulfill any of her wishes. Instigated by her mother, Salome cruelly asked for John the Baptist's head on a platter.

Despite his inner fear of public condemnation, Herod did not dare to break his promise – and the execution was soon carried out. The prophet's disciples buried his honorable body with respect, and Salome herself, according to tradition, was destined to die tragically soon after: in winter, during a walk, she fell through the ice and drowned, as if nature itself repaid her for her cruelty.