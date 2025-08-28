Today, August 28, marks International Cabernet Day and Bow Tie Day. In addition, this day coincides with the traditional late summer holiday called Obzhynky, writes UNN.

International Cabernet Day

The Cabernet Sauvignon grape variety is the most widespread in the world and is found in almost all wine regions. It was bred by crossing varieties such as Cabernet Franc and Sauvignon Blanc. The holiday was initiated by Rick Bakas in California in 2010. According to one version, he did this to clear warehouses before harvesting a new crop. Later, the celebration was picked up worldwide.

Bow Tie Day

For a long time, it was believed that the bow tie originated in France. In fact, the French borrowed the idea of this accessory from Croatian soldiers. During the Thirty Years' War, Croats had a fashion of tying a scarf around their neck to fix the collar of their shirt. This idea appealed to French men. In the 18th century, the scarf transformed into a bow tie, and later into a classic tie.

Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show

Obzhynky

This holiday is an age-old tradition. In honor of the celebration, rituals such as braiding the beard, honoring the last sheaf, consecrating the mown rye and collected herbs, and watering the reapers are performed. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, Obzhynky was celebrated at different times, depending on the specific area and climatic conditions. Ukrainians timed the celebration to the Dormition.

International Public Comic Reading Day

In 2010, Sarah Morean and Brian Heater from the alternative comics website Daily Cross Hatch came up with this celebration. The purpose of the holiday was to promote comics so that people could read them publicly without shyness. Jack Kirby's birthday was chosen as the date of the celebration. This person is considered a comic book genius.

With the support of MHP-Hromadi, BOH SUP fest took place: UAH 170,000 was raised for the 46th brigade