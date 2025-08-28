International Cabernet Day and Bow Tie Day: what else is celebrated on August 28

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
04:08 AM • 1864 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
12:34 AM • 20058 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, over 20 wounded, including children, numerous fires and destruction
August 27, 05:11 PM • 36537 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 23268 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 45046 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 127072 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 79513 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 48762 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 63801 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 50626 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0m/s
96%
754mm
Popular news
Enemy drone fell into the yard of a residential building in Kyiv - KlychkoAugust 27, 07:59 PM • 20776 views
A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.August 27, 08:53 PM • 26796 views
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attackAugust 27, 10:32 PM • 18993 views
Xi Jinping carried out the largest "purge" among PRC generals in half a century11:52 PM • 5822 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideo01:25 AM • 13464 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 59211 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 60558 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 127058 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 130183 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 98805 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 40789 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 77781 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 82348 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 80719 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 114191 views
Actual
Tu-95
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Shahed-136

International Cabernet Day and Bow Tie Day: what else is celebrated on August 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

August 28 marks International Cabernet Day and Bow Tie Day. This day also coincides with the traditional harvest festival and International Public Comic Reading Day.

International Cabernet Day and Bow Tie Day: what else is celebrated on August 28

Today, August 28, marks International Cabernet Day and Bow Tie Day. In addition, this day coincides with the traditional late summer holiday called Obzhynky, writes UNN.

International Cabernet Day

The Cabernet Sauvignon grape variety is the most widespread in the world and is found in almost all wine regions. It was bred by crossing varieties such as Cabernet Franc and Sauvignon Blanc. The holiday was initiated by Rick Bakas in California in 2010. According to one version, he did this to clear warehouses before harvesting a new crop. Later, the celebration was picked up worldwide.

Bow Tie Day

For a long time, it was believed that the bow tie originated in France. In fact, the French borrowed the idea of this accessory from Croatian soldiers. During the Thirty Years' War, Croats had a fashion of tying a scarf around their neck to fix the collar of their shirt. This idea appealed to French men. In the 18th century, the scarf transformed into a bow tie, and later into a classic tie.

Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show20.08.25, 10:11 • 131117 views

Obzhynky

This holiday is an age-old tradition. In honor of the celebration, rituals such as braiding the beard, honoring the last sheaf, consecrating the mown rye and collected herbs, and watering the reapers are performed. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, Obzhynky was celebrated at different times, depending on the specific area and climatic conditions. Ukrainians timed the celebration to the Dormition.

International Public Comic Reading Day

In 2010, Sarah Morean and Brian Heater from the alternative comics website Daily Cross Hatch came up with this celebration. The purpose of the holiday was to promote comics so that people could read them publicly without shyness. Jack Kirby's birthday was chosen as the date of the celebration. This person is considered a comic book genius.

With the support of MHP-Hromadi, BOH SUP fest took place: UAH 170,000 was raised for the 46th brigade19.08.25, 08:00 • 3355 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCulture
California
France
Croatia